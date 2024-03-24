Oman's Crown Prince at Ceremony to Announce YEG! GCC Launch

Leading event agency YEG! will establish its regional headquarters in Muscat, Oman, focusing on cultural and sporting events to support Oman Vision 2040 goals. This collaboration is expected to create jobs, attract foreign investment, and boost Oman's soft power.

MUSCAT, Oman , March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading event agency YEG!'s plans to base its GCC operations in Oman were revealed to His Highness Sayyid Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth, at the closing ceremony of Oman's National Program for Investment and Exports Development (Nazdaher) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

The company was one of three projects from a pool of more than 200 selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and Nazdaher to grow the cultural sector in an agreement that will increase Oman's profile and capabilities in the competitive world of sports, cultural and MICE events.

YEG! GCC will place its regional headquarters in Muscat for its business in the Middle East. The events agency will create an events hub that offers Gulf businesses and Middle Eastern governments an end-to-end event service, allowing young Omanis to enter the events and hospitality business workplace at the highest possible level.

YEG! cultural hub's facilities will include.

● YEG! GCC H.Q – Offices for event travel, strategy, and execution.

● Factory Studios Muscat - A dual-purpose event space and fully equipped studio and content creator's paradise

● D*motion Event Tech Incubator

● Esssentialia - The Middle Eastern Academy of the Senses

Led by YEG! GCC CEO Mark Alexander, the company's focus is on optimising events to deliver Oman Vision 2040 goals and KPIs. This means taking events beyond educational, physical, and cultural well-being to make Oman a more prosperous society. Oman's Cultural, Sporting, and MICE events will become a funnel for attracting foreign direct investment, increasing Omani soft power and attracting affluent tourists at home and abroad.

YEG! has already been instrumental in helping Oman engage with prestigious events inside and outside Oman.

Nader Nasser Al Rawahy, operations excellence lead at Oman Vision 2040 Follow-up Unit and marketing and investment, advisor to the Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Culture, Sport, and Youth commented on the collaboration with YEG! GCC

"YEG! GCC began its engagement with Oman and the Ministry of Culture, Sport, and Youth early last year. As we understood YEG!'s business model, it became clear that their contribution could extend well beyond their initial aims. Now, as a result of Nazdaher and the Ministry's process, they will directly support Oman Vision 2040's objectives—drawing investments, creating jobs for Omani youth, and boosting our GDP. This is why YEG! GCC emerged as a strategic partner for the Ministry, aiding in realising our strategic goals and acting as a catalyst for further development. Through YEG! GCC's global expertise in selecting, optimising, and managing events, we anticipate placing Oman as a prime location for event tourism and inward investment. The commitment to organise five runway events, as recommended to the Ministry by YEG!, will enhance Oman's profile and affirm its status as a business-friendly environment. Furthermore, YEG!'s initiatives, including setting up a state-of-the-art studio and the Academy of Senses in Oman, align with the strategic direction of Oman Vision 2040."

YEG! GCC CEO Mark Alexander said;

"The event sector is a vast opportunity for Oman made possible by the Omani government's visionary infrastructure investments.in OMRAn's Hotels, OCEC and the forthcoming Sports City. These are more than buildings; they are the canvas upon which Oman's future will be painted. Oman's Cultural, Sporting, and MICE events are a funnel for attracting foreign direct investment, increasing Omani soft power, and attracting affluent tourists both at home and abroad. The Ministries of Culture, Sport and Youth team, Vision 2040 and at Nazadher have been great. It thanks to them we are selecting Oman"

About YEG! LLC;

YEG! It is a leading Event and meeting Incentive, Conference, and events (MICE) specialist. With a roster of blue-chip clients, unique technology, and deep experience, we have become a leading provider of next-generation events. The YEG! team boasts a track record of designing and producing major sports, MICE and cultural events,

Website/Contact for more information

(http://www.yeg.ae)

mailto:[email protected]

Statements

AR Enterprises Chairman Abdulsamad Al Rawahy said;

"AR Enterprises investment in YEG! GCC is an investment In Oman's future. We are delighted to see our investee company strengthened in this way; it is going from success to success.

More coverage of the event from Oman News Agency

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4nSIUrKPLm/?igsh=bDFsZ3hxYjRwYWI0

Fast Facts

The event sector includes sports, culture, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events.

Globally, the event tourism sector is projected to grow by RO 300 billion to RO 0.92 trillion by 2034.

YEG!'s activities are expected to contribute RO 170 million in economic value to Oman in its first five years of operation.

in its first five years of operation. YEG! will provide over 100 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs and 50+ in high-tech events, culture, and hospitality.

YEG! will establish a talent development program to provide young Omanis with global experience focusing on technology, events, and data competencies, including placements in YEG!'s international offices.

YEG! event tech incubator D*motion makes it one the world's most technologically advanced event companies with travel, venue, ticketing, holographic, AI, and data.

YEG!'s client base includes commercial world leaders such as Moncler, Pirelli, Nestle, GSK, Samsung and ambitious global governments.

Media Contact

Mark Alexander, YEG! GCC, +393666822232, [email protected], https://yeg.ae/

SOURCE YEG! GCC