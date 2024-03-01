Omar A. Jackson Joins Gilbane Building Company's New York Division as Director of Safety

"Omar's tenacity and passion for safety is unparalleled. He will collaborate with the New York leadership team and ensure the IIF safety mindset is a priority at the highest level," said Drew Gaskins, Area Director for Safety, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

"Omar's tenacity and passion for safety is unparalleled. He will collaborate with the New York leadership team and ensure the IIF safety mindset is a priority at the highest level," said Drew Gaskins, Area Director for Safety, Gilbane Building Company.

"I'm excited to be part of a company where the culture of safety is ingrained in the way we work, think, and act. This commitment is evident in every interaction, from our clients to the trade contractors and the community," said Omar A. Jackson, New York Director of Safety.

Jackson actively promotes safety training and professional development. He is an active member of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and serves as the Professional Development Chair of Black in Safety Excellence (BISE) and the Executive Secretary of the Construction Practice Specialty (CPS) common interest groups. He is also a longstanding member of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Health and Safety Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University. He is a Board Certified Safety Professional with designations including Safety Management Specialist (SMS), Construction Health and Safety Technician (CHST), Safety Trained Supervisor in Construction (STSC), and a NYCDOB certification as a Site Safety Trained Supervisor (SSTS).

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

For 75 years, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit, and high-rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and sports and entertainment.

For more information, visit https://www.gilbaneco.com

Media Contact

Lynn Rasic, Gilbane Building Company, 212-822-0319, [email protected], gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company