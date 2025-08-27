OMB Memorandum M-25-31 Makes GSA MAS the Premier Path--Experienced Firm Stands Ready to Help Contractors Get on Schedule

"OMB Memorandum M-25-31 directs agencies to use government-wide contracts first—making GSA MAS the premier path for contractors providing common goods and services." Post this

"This memorandum is a watershed for federal purchasing," said Frank Krebs, Senior Government Contracting Specialist at FedBiz Access. "When contracting officers are instructed to start with government-wide vehicles, GSA MAS becomes the premier contracting route for common goods and services. Our role is to make getting on Schedule clear, fast, and compliant—so contractors are visible the moment task orders move."

Why GSA MAS now:

Under GSA MAS, GSA awards long-term, government-wide contracts to qualified commercial firms—giving agencies a ready-made, FAR-compliant channel for buying common supplies and services. As M-25-31's implementation unfolds, agencies will increasingly route requirements through these existing vehicles rather than creating new, duplicative contracts.

M-25-31 also outlines the kinds of needs most suitable for centralization: mission-agnostic, highly commercial, easy-to-standardize requirements that deliver economy and efficiency at scale—exactly the kinds of offerings frequently competed and ordered via GSA MAS.

FedBiz Access: a proven partner for GSA MAS and more:

For more than 24 years, FedBiz Access has helped thousands of businesses qualify for and win federal work. The firm's GSA MAS support alone is built on the firm's qualified experience that has resulted in hundreds of awards and ongoing maintenance of these awards for optimal results:

Done-for-you offer drafting. FedBiz Access develops and assembles the complete GSA MAS offer aligned to Solicitation 47QSMD20R0001, including pricing support, compliance narratives, and documentation packaged for efficient government review.

Compliance and quality control. Submissions are organized to map cleanly to MAS requirements, minimizing back-and-forth during evaluation.

Post-award contract management. Ongoing support covers catalog updates, modifications, option years, and audit readiness—so contractors stay current as policy shifts.

"With category management and centralized buying accelerating under the memorandum, the companies on Schedule first will be best positioned to capture near-term task orders. We pen the offer so our clients can focus on their core business", added Krebs.

Special Invitation for Contractors prior to Fiscal Year End 2025:

As part of its commitment to helping businesses navigate the transition under OMB Memorandum M-25-31, FedBiz Access is inviting Contractors to find out their qualification status prior to the current Fiscal Year End as of September 30, 2025.

About FedBiz Access:

FedBiz Access is a leading government business-development firm that helps small and mid-sized companies enter and grow in the federal marketplace. From registrations and certifications to GSA MAS proposal development and post-award contract management, FedBiz Access guides clients from registration to award with process discipline and market insight built over 24 years of continuous service. About us: https://fedbizaccess.com/about/

