OMB Memorandum M-25-31 Makes GSA MAS the Premier Path--Experienced Firm Stands Ready to Help Contractors Get on Schedule

FedBiz Access is helping small and mid-sized businesses respond to OMB Memorandum M-25-31, which prioritizes government-wide contracts like the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) as the default path for federal purchasing. With over 24 years of experience and hundreds of successful GSA MAS awards, FedBiz Access offers full-service proposal development, compliance, and post-award contract management to ensure contractors are ready to compete as agencies increasingly centralize buying through GSA MAS.
ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FedBiz Access today announced guidance and support for small and mid-sized businesses responding to OMB Memorandum M-25-31, which directs agencies toward centralized buying through government-wide contracts—chiefly the General Services Administration's Multiple Award Schedule (GSA MAS)—and sets in motion changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation that will make use of existing government-wide vehicles the default for "common" purchases.
Signed July 18, 2025, the memorandum advances consolidation by prioritizing two workstreams: (1) using government-wide contracts first and (2) centralizing procurement functions at GSA where appropriate. It also notes that less than 20% of common spend currently flows through GSA, leaving significant room to migrate requirements to existing vehicles like GSA MAS. The FAR Council is directed to develop model deviation text to amend FAR 8.004 so agencies must use an existing government-wide contract (e.g., GSA MAS) when one meets the need—unless the agency head approves an exception.
"This memorandum is a watershed for federal purchasing," said Frank Krebs, Senior Government Contracting Specialist at FedBiz Access. "When contracting officers are instructed to start with government-wide vehicles, GSA MAS becomes the premier contracting route for common goods and services. Our role is to make getting on Schedule clear, fast, and compliant—so contractors are visible the moment task orders move."
Why GSA MAS now:
Under GSA MAS, GSA awards long-term, government-wide contracts to qualified commercial firms—giving agencies a ready-made, FAR-compliant channel for buying common supplies and services. As M-25-31's implementation unfolds, agencies will increasingly route requirements through these existing vehicles rather than creating new, duplicative contracts.
M-25-31 also outlines the kinds of needs most suitable for centralization: mission-agnostic, highly commercial, easy-to-standardize requirements that deliver economy and efficiency at scale—exactly the kinds of offerings frequently competed and ordered via GSA MAS.
FedBiz Access: a proven partner for GSA MAS and more:
For more than 24 years, FedBiz Access has helped thousands of businesses qualify for and win federal work. The firm's GSA MAS support alone is built on the firm's qualified experience that has resulted in hundreds of awards and ongoing maintenance of these awards for optimal results:
- Done-for-you offer drafting. FedBiz Access develops and assembles the complete GSA MAS offer aligned to Solicitation 47QSMD20R0001, including pricing support, compliance narratives, and documentation packaged for efficient government review.
- Compliance and quality control. Submissions are organized to map cleanly to MAS requirements, minimizing back-and-forth during evaluation.
- Post-award contract management. Ongoing support covers catalog updates, modifications, option years, and audit readiness—so contractors stay current as policy shifts.
"With category management and centralized buying accelerating under the memorandum, the companies on Schedule first will be best positioned to capture near-term task orders. We pen the offer so our clients can focus on their core business", added Krebs.
Special Invitation for Contractors prior to Fiscal Year End 2025:
As part of its commitment to helping businesses navigate the transition under OMB Memorandum M-25-31, FedBiz Access is inviting Contractors to find out their qualification status prior to the current Fiscal Year End as of September 30, 2025.
About FedBiz Access:
FedBiz Access is a leading government business-development firm that helps small and mid-sized companies enter and grow in the federal marketplace. From registrations and certifications to GSA MAS proposal development and post-award contract management, FedBiz Access guides clients from registration to award with process discipline and market insight built over 24 years of continuous service. About us: https://fedbizaccess.com/about/
