Omega-3 Under Scrutiny: Pure C15:0 Emerges as Safer and More Effective Alternative

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent scientific study (Journal of Dietary Supplements) revealing concerns about levels of rancidity in conventional omega-3 fish oil supplements has sent shockwaves through the wellness industry. In response, Seraphina Therapeutics and its innovative product, fatty15, have stepped into the spotlight as a pure, quality, and vegan solution that not only avoids the pitfalls associated with fish oil but also outperforms omega-3 supplements threefold.

The study, published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, examined a range of commercially available omega-3 supplements and found that a significant number of them had elevated levels of rancidity, which can compromise both the safety and effectiveness of these products. These findings are consistent with prior peer reviewed studies about omega-3 supplements, which are raising serious questions about the quality of omega-3 supplements commonly found on store shelves.

Compromised quality of omega-3 supplements may also explain why the National Institutes of Health concludes, "Research indicates that omega-3 supplements don't reduce the risk of heart disease…and for most other conditions for which omega-3 supplements have been studied, the evidence is inconclusive or doesn't indicate that omega-3s are beneficial."

While the science behind omega-3s has been falling, voluminous science behind C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) has been building. Thanks to a surprising discovery of C15:0's health benefits, made while helping to protect the health of older Navy dolphins, it now appears that omega-3s may have been a red herring for which fatty acids are actually the most beneficial in fish.

As a veterinary epidemiologist working for the Navy Marine Mammal Program, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson led a study to determine which fatty acids in fish were predictive of the healthiest aging dolphins. Instead of omega-3s, higher levels of odd-chain saturated fatty acids (including C15:0) predicted the healthiest dolphins. Dr. Venn-Watson and her Navy physician husband, Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, co-founded Seraphina Therapeutics to advance C15:0 studies and bring C15:0 to the world as a healthier, safer, and more effective alternative than omega-3 supplements.

Fatty15, developed by Seraphina Therapeutics in cooperation with the U.S. Navy, represents a breakthrough in the way we treat our overall health and wellness at the cellular level. Fatty15 is a pure, patented, and vegan-friendly powder that harnesses the power of C15:0, the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years. Recent research has demonstrated that the pure C15:0 in fatty15 is 3x more effective than even pure omega-3 (eicosapentaenoic acid) in repairing and protecting cells.

Fatty15 sets the gold standard for purity as the world's only > 99% pure plant-based, award-winning, and science-backed C15:0 supplement. Unlike omega-3 oil supplements, fatty15 is a stable powder that does not oxidize and is not susceptible to rancidity. Developed by Seraphina's team of doctors and scientists, in collaboration with its team of esteemed scientific advisors, fatty15 adheres to the strictest standards, including FDA regulations, Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs), and Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status. This unwavering commitment ensures a product that meets the highest quality, efficacy and safety benchmarks.

Fatty15 is the result of years of rigorous research. A recent peer-reviewed study compared fatty15 head-to-head against the purest, highest performing omega-3 (EPA). Fatty15 had 36+ clinically relevant cellular benefits across 83% of cell types tested, which was 3x better than omega-3. While omega-3 was toxic to cells at the highest doses, fatty15 was safe at all levels.

"The recent study shedding light on the rancidity problem in fish oil supplements underscores the critical necessity for a safer and more reliable alternative. Fatty15 not only addresses this need but also eclipses traditional EPA omega-3 supplements, proving to be 3x more effective in protecting our cells," stated Dr. Eric Venn-Watson, Co-Founder of Seraphina Therapeutics.

In a rapidly evolving health and wellness landscape, Seraphina Therapeutics and fatty15 remain at the forefront of innovation, committed to offering science-backed solutions that consumers can trust.

