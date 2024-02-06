Omega Secures $6 Million in Funding from Lightspeed Faction, Borderless Capital, Bankless Ventures, XBTO Humla, Blockchain.com, Wave Digital, and others

Our funding rounds are not just a financial milestone, but a testament to our vision of reshaping the DeFi landscape. Our focus now turns to delivering our public beta, which we believe will empower Bitcoin holders and significantly contribute to the evolution of Bitcoin DeFi. Post this

"We are excited to announce our funding from our esteemed investment partners," said Wes Cowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Omega. "This funding will allow Omega to continue our mission to push the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi."

David Hoffman, General Partner of Bankless Ventures, shared, "We are thrilled to be part of Omega's funding round. Their forward-thinking approach to revolutionizing Bitcoin utility within the DeFi ecosystem aligns with our vision for the future of decentralized finance. Omega's commitment to innovation makes this investment an exciting opportunity for us to be part of another giant leap in what is possible for Bitcoin."

Phillipe Bekhazi, CEO of XBTO, added, "Omega's innovative protocol for Bitcoin yield generation caught our attention for its unique value proposition. This funding signifies not only a strong endorsement from the investment community but also a belief in the team's ability to forge new paths in the burgeoning DeFi economy. We look forward to witnessing the impact of this strategic investment on Omega's continued success."

"I am immensely proud of our team's unwavering dedication and innovative spirit," stated Eric Ryklin, Co-Founder and COO of Omega. "Our funding rounds are not just a financial milestone, but a testament to our vision of reshaping the DeFi landscape. Our focus now turns to delivering our public beta, which we believe will empower Bitcoin holders and significantly contribute to the evolution of Bitcoin DeFi."

Omega is committed to driving the next wave of advancements in Bitcoin DeFi, and this funding milestone positions the project for significant adoption in the coming months.

About Omega

OMEGA.xyz is a Web3 infrastructure provider enabling the collateralization of idle bitcoin for yield generation in DeFi.

