Omega Systems Achieves Prestigious 'Triple Crown' Award from CRN

"The Triple Crown Award is a truly special honor because it recognizes IT providers not just for fiscal accomplishments but for their ability to demonstrate continued growth and technology innovation," said Omega Systems CEO Mike Fuhrman. "We're proud to be honored among this elite group and for the world to see the value Omega Systems brings to our customers in the face of complex business challenges, sophisticated cyber threats and continued advancements in technology."

Since 2002, Omega Systems has delivered on its commitment to ensuring today's businesses have the necessary tools and support to enable premier performance, safeguard critical information and navigate the complexities of the modern world. Omega's award-winning service portfolio includes managed cybersecurity and IT compliance, 24x7 IT support, private and public cloud services, cloud backup and disaster recovery, regulatory compliance assessment and advisory, endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability management, SIEM reporting and alerting, and more.

In addition to multiple awards and rankings from CRN, other notable achievements Omega has obtained in 2023 include:

Named Best Managed IT Service Provider to hedge funds at HFM US Services Awards

Named Best Managed IT Service Provider to private equity at Drawdown Awards

Ranked #51 on Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top managed services providers

Recognized on channele2e's Vertical Market MSP list as leading MSP to financial services industry

Recognized on Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US

Globally ranked as a top managed security service provider on MSSP Alert Top 250

About Omega Systems

Omega Systems is a leading managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) to mid-market organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, government and professional services industries. Omega's customer-first solutions are designed to address the growing regulatory, compliance and data processing needs of today's highly regulated and security-conscious businesses. Omega supports customers across the U.S. and internationally and has offices centrally located across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

