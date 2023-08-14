Omega Systems Announces Promotions Across Technical Service Delivery and 24x7 IT Support Teams

"These individuals have demonstrated incredible technical acumen as well as a passion for customer service – a combination that exemplifies our core values at Omega Systems" - Ben Tercha, COO, Omega Systems Tweet this

"These individuals have demonstrated incredible technical acumen as well as a passion for customer service – a combination that exemplifies our core values at Omega Systems," said Chief Operating Officer, Ben Tercha. "I congratulate each of them on their well-deserved new roles and look forward to both our employees and customers alike benefitting from their continued innovation, expertise and leadership."

See below for more details on Omega's latest round of promotions:

Andrew Neumann has been promoted to Vice President of Technical Services. Neumann joined Omega Systems in 2022 and most recently served as Director of Managed Services, overseeing the company's Service Desk operations and Managed Services teams. As VP of Technical Services, Neumann will continue to lead these teams as well as gain responsibility for Omega's Project Services, Field Services and Data Center teams, further aligning Omega's technical resources and enhancing internal and external communication and service delivery.

Andrew Neumann has been promoted to Vice President of Technical Services. Neumann joined Omega Systems in 2022 and most recently served as Director of Managed Services, overseeing the company's Service Desk operations and Managed Services teams. As VP of Technical Services, Neumann will continue to lead these teams as well as gain responsibility for Omega's Project Services, Field Services and Data Center teams, further aligning Omega's technical resources and enhancing internal and external communication and service delivery.

Jonathan Seidman, in his current capacity as Service Desk Manager, Northeast Region, will assume leadership of The TNS Group's Service Desk. Omega Systems acquired The TNS Group in December 2022. With oversight of the TNS help desk, Seidman will further ensure consistent customer service across Omega's expanding Northeast region.

Thomas Ruppert has been promoted to Service Desk Supervisor, Northeast Region. Ruppert has been with Omega Systems for four years and will work alongside Seidman to manage the day-to-day IT support teams in the Northeast region, which serves a growing number of customers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and other locations.

Alan Lawson has been promoted to Project Services Manager, Mid-Atlantic Region. Lawson joined Omega in August 2022 through its acquisition of PICS ITech and has played a vital role in integrating technical teams while continuing to deliver quality service to customers. In his new role, Lawson will lead the Project Services and Field Services teams in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes technical staff from both the Mount Holly, NJ and Reading, PA offices.

