Omega Systems Boosts MSSP Security Suite with Launch of Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Solution

"As a trusted MSSP, it's our responsibility to ensure our customers have both the technology and the support they need to mitigate and remediate critical threats before they disrupt operations – and Smart Guard delivers that complete level of protection they require." — Ben Tercha, COO Post this

Unlike out-of-the-box managed detection and response widgets, Smart Guard MDR includes 24x7 threat hunting, AI-powered intelligence and automation, as well as security incident response from Omega's in-house SOC team – a powerful combination that ensures customers not only benefit from necessary technology but also from the reliable expertise of a customer-service driven MSP/MSSP.

"With the level of sophistication we're seeing from modern security threats, it's simply not enough for businesses to turn on a new security tool and hope that it protects them," says Omega Systems COO Ben Tercha. "As a trusted managed security service provider, it's our responsibility to ensure our customers have both the technology and the support they need to mitigate and remediate critical threats before they disrupt operations – and Smart Guard delivers that complete level of protection they require."

Core Smart Guard features include:

• 24x7 security monitoring and incident response from highly trained Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts;

• Managed SIEM logging and alerting, including cloud-to-cloud API support to ingest event data from core email, security and business applications;

• Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) with machine learning to support rapid threat remediation; and

• Enhanced monitoring features such as dark web monitoring, malware and ransomware defense, user event behavior analysis (UEBA) and more.

In addition to its new MDR service, Omega Systems' cybersecurity portfolio includes a wide breadth of MSSP security services designed to help businesses fortify their cyber controls and meet growing standards for regulatory compliance and cyber liability insurance. Omega's complementary security services include internal and external vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, endpoint detection and response (EDR), zero trust network access (ZTNA), end user security awareness training and managed phishing, Microsoft 365 email security protection, and managed IT compliance services.

To help businesses further understand the current cybersecurity landscape and the benefits of managed detection & response, Omega Systems will host an educational webinar in March. To pre-register for this free, virtual security webinar, click here.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. Omega's service-driven IT solutions – including 24x7 IT support, cybersecurity, compliance and cloud services – are designed to help customers leverage technology to fuel efficiencies, mitigate risk, and empower growth and success. We support that commitment by injecting trust, innovation and service excellence into every engagement – delivering a superior and satisfying customer experience unparalleled by other MSPs. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

Media Contact

Kaleigh Alessandro, Omega Systems, 1 4847721058, [email protected], www.omegasystemscorp.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Omega Systems