Omega Systems Doubles Down on Security & Innovation with Notable Leadership Promotions

Maryne Robin will lead company's Security Operations Center and customer-facing engagements; Rick Mutzel to focus on development & implementation of Omega's long-term technology roadmap

READING, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omega Systems, an award-winning MSP and MSSP, today announced two senior leadership promotions, both of which represent Omega's continued commitment to delivering impactful and innovative IT, security and compliance solutions to meet the demands of today's businesses.

Maryne Robin has been promoted to Manager of Security & Compliance and will oversee day-to-day responsibility for Omega's Security Operations (SOC) team as well as oversight of customer-facing engagements through the company's managed detection & response (Smart Guard), managed IT compliance (Smart Comply), managed perimeter security (Smart Secure) and security assessment offerings.

Robin joined Omega Systems in December 2022 through its acquisition of The TNS Group, prior to which she ran her own successful IT consulting business for more than two decades.

Rick Mutzel has been promoted to Manager of Technology for the Omega Systems family of companies. In this role, Rick will spearhead development and implementation of Omega's long-term product & technology roadmap, working closely with internal and external stakeholders to ensure Omega's service offerings evolve to meet the continued needs of its customer base. This includes working closely with the company's integration team to assess acquired companies' technologies and ensure proper alignment within the Omega enterprise.

Mutzel has been with Omega Systems since 2013 and has been instrumental in developing, implementing, and strategically positioning the company's security & compliance portfolio to ensure service offerings remain on the cutting edge. This year alone, he spearheaded the successful rollout of two industry-leading security solutions: Smart Guard MDR as well as Omega's enhanced endpoint security solution featuring next-generation automated moving target defense (AMTD) technology.

"In their time at Omega, both Maryne and Rick have demonstrated an exceptional passion for technology and security – a passion that they have both infused deep into the foundation of our culture," said Omega Systems COO Ben Tercha. "In these new roles, I look forward to seeing that passion unfold even further as they each fulfill their allegiance to ensuring growth, stability and success for our organization and for our customers."

Omega Systems continues to demonstrate a broader organizational commitment to security & compliance and frequently participates in thought leadership discussions and publishes educational content to help ensure business and IT leaders understand and are prepared for the security challenges that face their companies today. Most recently, Omega Systems published its MDR Security Playbook – a comprehensive buyer's guide to assist businesses in assessing the features and functionality of various managed detection and response solutions and selecting the ideal MDR provider to complement their overall security needs and objectives.

