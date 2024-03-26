Omega Systems Enhances EDR Endpoint Security Solution with Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD)

"By embedding AMTD into our existing endpoint security solution, we can deliver a fully optimized endpoint security solution and better protect our customers against these sophisticated threats." - Omega Systems COO Ben Tercha Post this

Where conventional EDR tools falter, automated moving target defense steps in, using deceptive tactics to outmaneuver threat actors and close this growing security gap. Previously undetectable attacks, including zero-day vulnerabilities and malware variants, are not only discovered with AMTD but stopped before they ever get a chance to invade corporate networks.

According to Omega Systems COO Ben Tercha, this evolution is a necessary response to the advanced persistent threats the company sees increasingly bypass traditional EDR technology. "Over time, our Security Operations team has noticed a shift in power between sophisticated threat actors and standard EDR defense capabilities – and the balance continues to tip in the wrong direction," said Tercha. "By embedding AMTD into our existing endpoint security solution, we can deliver a fully optimized endpoint security solution and better protect our customers against these sophisticated threats."

AMTD utilizes machine-learning and memory polymorphism to deceive hackers, continuously morphing and reconfiguring to trap complex threats – even when they don't display known malicious file signatures. Experts predict a surge of AMTD features and capabilities to permeate the security technology industry in the coming years.

This is the second major enhancement to Omega's security solutions portfolio in 2024. Earlier this year, the company launched Smart Guard, a comprehensive managed detection & response (MDR) solution, which combines threat monitoring, AI-powered intelligence and automation, and real-time security incident response from Omega's in-house SOC team.

