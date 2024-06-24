Omega Systems Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification for 12th Consecutive Year

"Our dedication to our customers' security is unwavering, which is why we proactively pursue an independent SOC audit year after year." — Omega Systems' COO Ben Tercha Post this

"Our dedication to our customers' security is unwavering, which is why we proactively pursue an independent SOC audit year after year," said Omega Systems' COO Ben Tercha. "We want our customers to know that as Omega's services and capabilities evolve over time, so too do our security standards; giving them that peace of mind is something we take great pride in."

Omega's private cloud infrastructure meets the enterprise-grade standards for high performance, redundancy, security and compliance that today's businesses require to operate successfully. Monitored in real-time by the company's in-house Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC), Omega's cloud environment can also meet or exceed data protection requirements for customers that require compliance with PCI DSS, FDIC, GLBA, FISMA, CMMC, Hitrust, HIPAA, CJIS and other industry compliance standards.

Omega's 2024 SOC 2 Type II certification was achieved in partnership with KirkpatrickPrice, who acted as an independent third party in validating Omega's security and data privacy controls.

To learn more about Omega Systems, visit www.omegasystemscorp.com or follow Omega on LinkedIn.

About Omega Systems

Omega Systems is a leading managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) to mid-market organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, government and professional services industries. Omega's customer-first solutions are designed to address the growing regulatory, compliance and data processing needs of today's highly regulated and security-conscious businesses. Omega has office locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is the leader in cyber security and compliance audit reports. Our experienced auditors know audits are hard, so they take complicated audits such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and ISO 27001 and make them worth it. The firm has issued over 20,000 reports to over 2,000 clients worldwide, giving its clients trusted results and the assurance they deserve. Using its Online Audit Manager, the world's first compliance platform, KirkpatrickPrice partners its clients with an expert to guide them through the entire audit process, from audit readiness to final report.

Media Contact

Kaleigh Alessandro, Omega Systems, 1 4847721058, [email protected], www.omegasystemscorp.com

SOURCE Omega Systems