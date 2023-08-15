Omega Systems Recognized on 2023 Inc. 5000 List as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies

Impressive growth lands company on annual list for the third time

READING, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omega Systems, a premier provider of managed IT support, cybersecurity and compliance services to mid-market businesses, today announced a notable addition to its recent awards streak – recognition on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2023. The annual list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. The full Inc. 5000 list can be found here: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"It's incredible to be named among this group of fast-growth businesses," said Omega Systems CEO Mike Fuhrman. "Recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a fitting tribute to our exceptional team and their enduring commitment to delivering reliable and innovative IT and security services to our growing customer base."

Omega's inclusion on this year's Inc. 5000 list is one of several prominent accomplishments and awards the company has earned thus far in 2023, including recognition on Channel Futures' MSP 501 list and multiple rankings from CRN including MSP 500, Solution Provider 500 and Fast Growth 150.

About Omega Systems

Omega Systems is a leading managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) to mid-market organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, government and professional services industries. Omega's customer-first solutions are designed to address the growing regulatory, compliance and data processing needs of today's highly regulated and security-conscious businesses. Omega has office locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

