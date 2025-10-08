OmegaXL Sport - premium recovery supplement announces Official Sponsorship of the Miami HEAT

"With our NSF Certified for Sport® status, we're proud to provide clean, effective, and reliable products for athletes and fitness enthusiasts at every level for our customers." - Andrew LaBarbera, CEO of Great HealthWorks Post this

"Partnering with the Miami HEAT is an exciting moment for us," said Andrew LaBarbera, CEO of Great HealthWorks, the company that developed OmegaXL Sport. "With our NSF Certified for Sport® status, we're proud to provide clean, effective, and reliable products for athletes and fitness enthusiasts at every level for our customers. And as a company rooted in South Florida, employing hundreds of our neighbors, it's especially meaningful to support a team that inspires our community."

"We're always looking to align with partners who share our values of innovation, and community," said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the Miami HEAT. "OmegaXL Sport's commitment to wellness and science-backed recovery makes them an ideal partner for the fitness enthusiasts in our fans."

About OmegaXL Sport

OmegaXL Sport is our extra-strength joint and muscle supplement, designed to help relieve exercise-related muscle soreness and accelerate muscle recovery. Today, OmegaXL Sport builds on a 20-year legacy with a newly-designed formula created specifically for athletes and active individuals.

Backed by over 40 years of scientific research, our proprietary oil extract from green-lipped mussels—sustainably sourced from New Zealand—delivers powerful support for muscle health, respiratory function, and inflammation recovery.

Accelerates muscle recovery and reduces soreness

Supports respiratory health for optimal performance

Natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, and NSF Certified for Sport®

Easy-to-swallow soft gels with a proprietary blend

As the Proud Partner of the Miami HEAT, OmegaXL Sport will activate across a wide range of platforms including digital content campaigns, in-arena videoboard features, LED signage, and exclusive gameday activations. The partnership will also include presence at marquee events such as the Miami HEAT Family Festival and the HEAT Charity Golf Tournament, bringing the OmegaXL Sport experience directly to fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

A Commitment to Our Community

Headquartered in South Florida, Great HealthWorks, the company that developed OmegaXLSport, is deeply rooted in the local community. This partnership reflects a shared mission to empower athletes—from weekend warriors to professionals—to move better, feel better, and live better.

About Great HealthWorks

Founded in 2003 by Ken Meares, Great HealthWorks was built on a vision of empowering people through self-care and mobility. Today, Great HealthWorks continues to innovate in the wellness space with a mission that's simple: We care.

About The HEAT Group

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. Kaseya Center, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 150 events per year. Kaseya Center has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the 10th consecutive year—and the 13th time during the past 14 years—according to 2024 year-end rankings of the world's top arenas conducted by Billboard. The Arena also ranks 12th in the United States and 14thin the world. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and KaseyaCenter.com.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

NSF Certified for Sport® is the only independent third-party certification recognized by major sports organizations. The program seeks to mitigate the risks of contaminated dietary supplements, testing for 290 banned substances and contaminants, accurate labels, and the highest standards of quality and safety in manufacturing—giving athletes and consumers' confidence in what they're putting in their bodies.

"NSF Certified for Sport® products undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest standards for quality and safety," said David Trosin, Managing Director, NSF. "We're proud to certify OmegaXL Sport, a product that supports athlete health and integrity in competition."

Media Contact

Traci LoMonaco, Great HealthWorks, 1 (954) 744-7400, [email protected], OmegaXLSport.com

SOURCE Great HealthWorks