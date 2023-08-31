OMERS and Oxford Properties Joins Lime Connect as a Corporate Partner

At OMERS, our people are our superpower, and we are committed to championing a culture where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work. We embrace our differences, lean into our diverse talents, and drive inclusion through our purpose. - Nancy Nazer, Chief Human Resources Officer. Tweet this

The company will leverage The Lime Community platform and other connection points to identify university students and experienced professionals interested in exploring career opportunities with OMERS. In addition, OMERS's partnership benefits the professional development of The Lime Network members – supporting the organization's work in providing tools, self-confidence, community, and connections.

"At OMERS, our people are our superpower, and we are committed to championing a culture where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work. We embrace our differences, lean into our diverse talents, and drive inclusion through our purpose," says Nancy Nazer, Chief Human Resources Officer, OMERS.

Andrew Masson, president of Lime Connect Canada's board of directors, says "Lime Connect is excited to welcome OMERS to our corporate partner group. OMERS is known for investing in, and developing, their people, and they are an outstanding company that strongly complements our existing list of partners. We know that the professional career opportunities they offer will be extremely attractive to our Network members and look forward to realizing much success through our collaboration."

OMERS encourages candidates who have disabilities, and an interest in exploring a future with OMERS, apply to attend Lime Connect's numerous upcoming recruitment receptions across the provinces, and virtually.

Disabled university students and experienced professionals can learn more about Lime's career, community, and professional development resources; and apply to OMERS roles directly, by joining The Lime Network.

About Lime Connect

Lime Connect is a not for profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement – with the largest network of high high-potential university students and professionals with disabilities (including veterans) in the world. Lime attracts, prepares, and connects disabled individuals for scholarships, leadership programs, internships, and full-time careers with our partners - the world's leading corporations. This work showcases the vast strengths and talents that are found in disabilities, and provides individuals with the tools, self-confidence, community, and connections to realize their dreams.

Lime Connect developed The Lime Community in 2023 as the go-to resource for talent, education, and community in the disability talent space. All individuals with an interest are encouraged to join, and engage, as People with Disabilities (Lime Network members' private community), or the broader community of Friends of Lime (allies), university partners, and corporate partners.

Learn more, and join us, at http://www.limeconnect.com.

About OMERS

OMERS is a jointly sponsored, defined benefit pension plan, with 1,000 participating employers ranging from large cities to local agencies, and over half a million active, deferred and retired members. Our members include union and non-union employees of municipalities, school boards, local boards, transit systems, electrical utilities, emergency services and children's aid societies across Ontario. OMERS teams work in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe – serving members and employers, and originating and managing a diversified portfolio of high-quality investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure and real estate. Learn more at http://www.omers.com.

Media Contact

Susan Lang, Lime Connect, 212.521.4469, [email protected], www.limeconnect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Lime Connect