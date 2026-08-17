OMEZA Hires Chief Commercial Officer with Decades of Experience in Advanced Woundcare

Transforming Wound Care Through Marine Science Omeza® Holdings, Inc. is a U.S.-based ocean biotechnology company developing and commercializing marine-derived peptides and lipid products, with an FDA-cleared product, OCM™, already on the market and ongoing clinical programs to expand reimbursement and indications. Omeza products are formulated and manufactured in the USA.
SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Larrick brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience across biotechnology, regenerative medicine, medical device, and healthcare technology. With a career rooted in wound care and regenerative medicine, Justin brings proven capabilities including developing compliant commercial strategy, market access, sales, marketing, and healthcare technology processes. His experience positions him to help advance OMEZA's commercial strategy and expand the reach and adoption of its innovative solutions. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing commercial organizations and developed strategies focused on accelerating revenue growth, expanding market access, and scaling commercial infrastructure.
Prior to joining OMEZA, Justin served as Chief Commercial Officer of Innovative Wound Consultants & MD DME, where he provided national leadership for advanced wound care, surgical, and DME commercial strategy and growth. He played a key role in the development, commercialization, and launch of HealCore AI and MD DME.
Previously, Justin spent more than 15 years at Organogenesis, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales. He led national commercial organizations across the advanced wound care and surgical markets and was instrumental in expanding buy-and-bill market access, developing new channels of care, launching multiple products, and building commercial capabilities to support sustained growth. He also collaborated across finance, manufacturing, marketing, and medical functions to execute growth strategies. From 2020 through 2023, as a senior leader at Organogenesis, he helped drive $190 million in revenue growth, culminating in annual revenue of $450 million.
Justin began his career in the pharmaceutical industry with Boehringer Ingelheim before progressing through leadership roles in biotechnology, regenerative medicine, and medical device, advancing from sales representative to Chief Commercial Officer. He holds an M.B.A. and a B.A. in Marketing with a minor in Business Management from Ashland University.
Media Contact
Bernadette Cupit, OMEZA LLC, 1 9083344554, [email protected], https://omeza.com/
SOURCE OMEZA LLC
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