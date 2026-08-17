OMEZA Hires Chief Commercial Officer with Decades of Experience in Advanced Woundcare

Transforming Wound Care Through Marine Science Omeza® Holdings, Inc. is a U.S.-based ocean biotechnology company developing and commercializing marine-derived peptides and lipid products, with an FDA-cleared product, OCM™, already on the market and ongoing clinical programs to expand reimbursement and indications. Omeza products are formulated and manufactured in the USA.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Larrick brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience across biotechnology, regenerative medicine, medical device, and healthcare technology. With a career rooted in wound care and regenerative medicine, Justin brings proven capabilities including developing compliant commercial strategy, market access, sales, marketing, and healthcare technology processes. His experience positions him to help advance OMEZA's commercial strategy and expand the reach and adoption of its innovative solutions. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing commercial organizations and developed strategies focused on accelerating revenue growth, expanding market access, and scaling commercial infrastructure.