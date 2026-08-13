OMEZA LLC Named No. 230th on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We are so thrilled to be recognized as a high growth innovator in life sciences, with a portfolio of sustainably sourced, highly effective wound care therapies. OMEZA LLC ranked 2nd in Southwest Florida, 38th in the state of Florida and 25th in National Healthcare and Medical Industries. Post this

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Media Contact

Bernadette Cupit, OMEZA LLC, 1 9083344554, [email protected], https://omeza.com/

SOURCE OMEZA LLC