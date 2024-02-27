Omlet's New Eglu Pro Transforms Chickens into Pets, Homes into Homesteads

"Created not just for the chicken but because of the chicken, this new coop helps people looking to slow down and destress, take back control of their busy lives, and build a community around them." Post this

"Over many, many hours, we watched, learned, and asked, and then invented an enhanced coop that does justice to the brilliance of the humble chicken, a pet that can bring so much joy to family members of all ages," said Johannes Paul, co-founder of Omlet. "The ingenuity of the Eglu Pro is that it turns the dream of keeping chickens into a reality for everyone. Created not just for the chicken but because of the chicken, this new coop helps those who are looking to slow down and destress, take back control of their busy lives, and build a community around them."

Design Innovation: Because of the Chicken

Omlet's design team spent over 20,000 hours developing, testing and refining the Eglu Pro which combines functionality and durability with thoughtful design and architecture that complements any backyard. Coming with a 10-year warranty, the coop's key features include:

Quick installation: Takes the intimidation out of chicken keeping with super easy "plug and play" installation and ability to easily move around.

Built to last: Made with food-safe and easily recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) to ensure zero maintenance, prevent harmful ammonia build-up, and the ability to withstand the elements. It contains a stabilizer guaranteeing high UV resistance and prevents color degradation from the sun, or rotting and rusting from occurring.

Super hygienic: Smooth surfaces and two slide-out dropping trays that come clean in minutes with a quick power wash to ensure a hygienic environment.

Big flocks rock: Nesting and living spaces for up to 10 large hens or 15 bantams and three separate nesting spaces, providing ample room for chickens to roam and express their natural behaviors.

Maximum comfort: Sustainable features and built-in cross-ventilation climate control keep chickens warm in winter and cool in summer.

Keeps critters out: Its patented two-step locks and high-density steel-weld mesh make it raccoon, mountain lion and hawk-proof. Its world-renowned toughness can even withstand the weight of a bear.

From the plug-and-play installation to the carefully designed and well-thought-out features, the Eglu Pro is a game changer, allowing me to spend more time enjoying my chickens and less time cleaning and worrying about their health and safety," said Madison Bailey, a chicken keeper based in Marlborough, Connecticut. "Keeping chickens as a family is a great way to get outside on a regular basis and teach children how to care for animals."

The Transformative Power of the Chicken

The Eglu Pro makes chicken keeping a possibility for any household, underscoring Omlet's belief in the transformative power of the chicken. These often-overlooked pets exhibit a range of personalities and can form lasting bonds with their owners. They have positive benefits on mood, helping reduce anxiety and depression as studies show that chickens are highly empathetic creatures.

"Chickens make wonderful companions and are often an overlooked option when a family is seeking the countless social, cognitive, physical and emotional benefits of pet ownership," said Dr. Tanya K. Bailey, Animal Assisted Interactions (AAI) Program Coordinator at the University of Minnesota and founder of Boynton Health's PAWS (Pet Away Worry & Stress) Program. "The fact is, many backyard chicken owners view their chickens as lovable household pets that contribute to their family's sense of well-being.*" Bailey's research focuses on the human-animal bond and she currently works with registered therapy chickens through the PAWS program.

As a continuation of the company's mission to challenge the norm and design a coop that makes it accessible for pet chickens to be found in every home, the Eglu Pro is one step closer to showing how chickens can change the world. Pricing starts at $1,999, which could be easily recouped in as little as two years in egg savings alone, depending on the owner's number of laying hens**. For dimensions and specifications, please visit https://www.omlet.us/eglu-pro-chicken-coop/.

"By making backyard chicken-keeping simple, low-maintenance, and accessible with a rapid return on investment, the Eglu Pro is the futureproof coop that brings the healing power of chickens to the masses," added Paul.

About Omlet

Originating in the UK, Omlet has been a leading pet brand since 2004 providing innovative and stylish pet products that make pets and their owners' lives better through thoughtful and practical design. In the final year of their product design course at the Royal College of Art in London, the company's founders left the university 20 years ago with the very first Eglu prototype. This coop design challenged the norm and was the start of the dream of pet chickens in every home. This inquisitive approach to design and a focus on sustainability, quality, and user-friendly solutions, has led to remarkable products that bring people and pets closer together and enhance their well-being. Learn more at: https://www.omlet.us.

*The views and opinions expressed on this page are strictly those of Dr. Bailey. The contents of this page have not been reviewed or approved by the University of Minnesota.

**If 10 chickens each lay 4 eggs weekly, that equates to 173 dozen free-range eggs annually. The equivalent would cost over $1,000 to purchase based on a price of $6 per dozen.

