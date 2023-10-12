Omnex Virtual Conference on Digitalization of Product Development, Oct 24-25, 2023

Join Omnex's Virtual Event and prepare for 2024 Tweet this

Event Overview

Omnex's virtual conference offers a unique opportunity to gain insights and knowledge from experts in the field.

In today's rapidly changing landscape, products are adapting to meet the ambitious 2035 deadline for an all-Electric Car future.

This event will provide deep insights into how Digitalization is driving innovation in these industries, while also providing crucial updates in Aerospace and Medical Device standards.

Event Highlights

1. Electric & Autonomous Product Development Using Digitalization & Integration of Standards

Date: Oct 24-25, 2023

Date: Oct 24-25, 2023

2. Digitalization of Product Development & Aerospace Standards Changes

Date: Oct 25, 2023

Date: Oct 25, 2023

3. Digitalization of Product Development & Medical Device Standards Changes

Date: Oct 25, 2023

Date: Oct 25, 2023

Why Attend?

Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest industry trends and standards that can significantly impact your business.

Networking: Connect with professionals, thought leaders, and peers from around the world.

In-Depth Learning: Gain practical insights and strategies that can enhance your organization's performance and competitiveness.

Interactive Sessions (roundtables): Engage in sessions, discussions, and Q&A with industry experts.

This conference will have experience-based knowledge and industry networking opportunities. Reserve your spot today to gain a competitive edge in these dynamic and competitive times.

Who Should Attend?

Functional Safety Managers, Software Development Managers and Business Leaders from Automotive Companies including EV and AV Manufacturers

Engineering and Design Excellence Leads & Managers

Quality Leadership Team

C-Suites and Stakeholders Expanding into EV-AV Ecosystem

New Product Development Champions

IT Leadership & Enterprise Digitalization officers

Global Supplier Quality Managers and Supply Chain Leaders

Functional Safety Team, Software Team members, System Engineering Team

Embedded Software Providers and ECU Teams

Quality Managers, Quality Specialists

Engineering Teams

IT Teams focused on Digitalization and standardization

About Omnex:

Omnex is a provider of pioneering solutions and services within the realm of quality and business excellence. Operating worldwide, our core focus lies in delivering comprehensive training programs, software solutions, consulting, and implementation services. These areas empower organizations to improve operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster a culture of continuous improvement. We have extensive experience in a range of industries, encompassing automotive, aerospace, medical devices, electronics, and general manufacturing.

