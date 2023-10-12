Omnex Virtual Conference on Digitalization of Product Development, Oct 24-25, 2023

Omnex's Virtual Conference: Future of Product Development & Digitalization in Electric and Autonomous Vehicles (EV-AV), Alongside Industry Standard Updates for Aerospace, and Medical Devices.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnex is excited to announce its upcoming two-day virtual conference, scheduled for October 24-25, 2023. This complimentary event promises an in-depth exploration of Digitalization in Electric & Autonomous Product Development and essential updates to industry standards in the Aerospace and Medical Device sectors.
Event Overview
Omnex's virtual conference offers a unique opportunity to gain insights and knowledge from experts in the field.
In today's rapidly changing landscape, products are adapting to meet the ambitious 2035 deadline for an all-Electric Car future.
This event will provide deep insights into how Digitalization is driving innovation in these industries, while also providing crucial updates in Aerospace and Medical Device standards.
Event Highlights
1. Electric & Autonomous Product Development Using Digitalization & Integration of Standards
- Date: Oct 24-25, 2023
- Click here for the Agenda and Reserve your spot
2. Digitalization of Product Development & Aerospace Standards Changes
- Date: Oct 25, 2023
- Click here for the Agenda and Reserve your spot
3. Digitalization of Product Development & Medical Device Standards Changes
- Date: Oct 25, 2023
- Click here for the Agenda and Reserve your spot
Why Attend?
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest industry trends and standards that can significantly impact your business.
- Networking: Connect with professionals, thought leaders, and peers from around the world.
- In-Depth Learning: Gain practical insights and strategies that can enhance your organization's performance and competitiveness.
- Interactive Sessions (roundtables): Engage in sessions, discussions, and Q&A with industry experts.
This conference will have experience-based knowledge and industry networking opportunities. Reserve your spot today to gain a competitive edge in these dynamic and competitive times.
Who Should Attend?
- Functional Safety Managers, Software Development Managers and Business Leaders from Automotive Companies including EV and AV Manufacturers
- Engineering and Design Excellence Leads & Managers
- Quality Leadership Team
- C-Suites and Stakeholders Expanding into EV-AV Ecosystem
- New Product Development Champions
- IT Leadership & Enterprise Digitalization officers
- Global Supplier Quality Managers and Supply Chain Leaders
- Functional Safety Team, Software Team members, System Engineering Team
- Embedded Software Providers and ECU Teams
- Quality Managers, Quality Specialists
- Engineering Teams
- IT Teams focused on Digitalization and standardization
About Omnex:
Omnex is a provider of pioneering solutions and services within the realm of quality and business excellence. Operating worldwide, our core focus lies in delivering comprehensive training programs, software solutions, consulting, and implementation services. These areas empower organizations to improve operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster a culture of continuous improvement. We have extensive experience in a range of industries, encompassing automotive, aerospace, medical devices, electronics, and general manufacturing.
