OMNI Systems™ Signs Agreement for Second Acquisition of 2023 with Purchase of Honeywell Media.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OMNI Systems™, one of America's premier thermal label printing companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Honeywell's Media Business, a trusted provider of labels and tags. This acquisition is expected to close on December 15, 2023.
Honeywell Media provides a broad range of media including barcode labels, media tags, receipt paper, thermal media, RFID labels and patient wristbands.
As a part of OMNI Systems, this business will continue to operate out of the same centralized facility in Fairfield, Ohio. This will allow all Honeywell Media customers continued and uninterrupted access to the products and services they have come to expect.
This marks OMNI's second acquisition of 2023. OMNI had previously acquired ITW Labels in April which quadrupled OMNI's geographical footprint and added highly skilled employees and advanced equipment with new printing capabilities.
About OMNI Systems
OMNI Systems, founded in 1990, is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and is the largest privately owned label converter in the United States, serving as thermal media supplier to leading Fortune 500 companies. It produces thermal labels, top-coated direct thermal labels, thermal transfer labels, barcodes, custom labels and other label products for a broad array of industries.
Mike Murton, OMNI Systems, 1 216 202-1734, [email protected], omnisystem.com
