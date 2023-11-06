OMNI Systems™ Signs Agreement for Second Acquisition of 2023 with Purchase of Honeywell Media.

OMNI Systems™, one of America's premier thermal label printing companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Honeywell's Media Business, a trusted provider of labels and tags. This acquisition is expected to close on December 15, 2023.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OMNI Systems™, one of America's premier thermal label printing companies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Honeywell's Media Business, a trusted provider of labels and tags. This acquisition is expected to close on December 15, 2023.

Honeywell Media provides a broad range of media including barcode labels, media tags, receipt paper, thermal media, RFID labels and patient wristbands.