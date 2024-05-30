Omnia Construction Celebrates 15 Years of Building Dreams and a New Venture

Omnia Construction is a premier construction and remodeling company based in Lake Norman,NC, known for its quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. Celebrating 15 years of service, Omnia specializes in creating spaces that reflect the individual needs and styles of its clients, ensuring each project is a perfect fit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnia Construction is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 15th anniversary, a significant milestone that marks over a decade of dedication, growth, and success in the construction industry. Founded on the principles of hard work and a deep commitment to customer service, Omnia has grown from a hopeful venture into a trusted leader in the construction and remodeling sector.

From its humble beginnings of home renovations and remodeling, Omnia Construction has always been about more than just building structures; it's about fostering relationships and making a positive impact on the communities we serve. "I never wanted to look back and say 'I wish I had tried.' That ethos has driven us from day one, and it's incredible to see where it has brought us," says Scott Liseno, founder of Omnia Construction.

Throughout the years, Omnia has benefited from the contributions of its dedicated team, each bringing their unique strengths and passion to the company. Kara, celebrating her seventh year with Omnia, continues to brighten the office with her smile and unparalleled relationship-building skills. Dave, a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the team, brings a fresh perspective and invaluable experience that has propelled the company forward. Tyler, in his third year, has shown exceptional skill in managing large, complex projects, while Matt, the newest member, has seamlessly integrated into the team, enhancing the collaborative spirit that Omnia values.

In addition to celebrating this significant anniversary Omnia founder, Scott Liseno, is excited to announce the launch of a new venture, Garage Living of Charlotte. This new business operation complements Omnia's offerings and features high-quality garage interior solutions including Floortex floor coatings and state-of-the-art organizational systems. "We saw an opportunity to extend our commitment to quality and service into the garage, an area often overlooked in home design," explains Scott. The new showroom in Huntersville is now open, inviting everyone to explore the possibilities of transforming their garage space.

As Omnia Construction looks to the future, the team remains committed to excellence and innovation, always striving to exceed client expectations and enhance every home with beauty and functionality. "We are immensely grateful to our clients and professional partners who have been a part of our journey. Here's to continuing to build dreams together."

For more information about Omnia Construction and Garage Living of Charlotte, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.omniaconstruction.com.

About Omnia Construction:

