Omnia Strategy Group Wins 2024 Award of Excellence at the 30th Annual Communicator Awards

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award," said Jessica Marie, "The State of API Security Report was a complex and multifaceted project, and this recognition reflects our dedication to creating impactful communication campaigns that deliver long-term value." Post this

The 2023 State of API Security included comprehensive report copy, social media messaging, a press release, and additional communications assets including both earned and sponsored content across Tier-1 cybersecurity media. Omnia Strategy Group strategically crafted and executed these elements to achieve maximum visibility and engagement.

Judging and Awarding

Entries are reviewed to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Excellence and Distinction Winners, entries are reviewed on their merits against a standard of excellence considering the category entered. A category may have multiple winners, or may have none. Entries are scored on a 100-point scale by the jurors. Generally, Excellence Winners receive a score of 90 or above and Distinction Winners receive a score of 70 to 89.

"The entries into this season of The Communicator Awards were such a great representation of our three decades celebrating innovation and creativity in all forms of communication. I couldn't have wished for a more diverse and brilliant body of work to be placed in our jurors' capable hands," said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni. "I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend sincere thanks to our jurors, who always put so much time and heart into the review process."

