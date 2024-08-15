Omnicon Achieves Fifth Consecutive CSIA Certification, Setting Industry Standards in Control System Integration

"This recertification reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, ensuring our clients that we operate with integrity and professionalism." Post this

Omnicon has been a CSIA member since 2006 and achieved its first certification in 2009. In addition to maintaining CSIA certification, Omnicon has received notable accolades; in 2021, the company was honored as the CSIA Integrator Member of the Year, recognizing its industry leadership and excellence. In 2020, CEO Eduardo Acosta received the prestigious Charlie Bergman Award, honoring individuals who have shown outstanding leadership in the control systems integration industry, mirroring the values of CSIA founder Charlie Bergman. Additionally, Omnicon has been recognized as one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies for the past three consecutive years.

"Selecting a CSIA Certified system integrator is a strategic choice to work with a fully vetted professionally managed control system integration business," says Jose Rivera, CEO of CSIA. "The certification process involves a substantial investment of resources to meet the Best Practice's stringent performance standards, demonstrating the company's commitment to excellence. By choosing an SI that has embraced the CSIA's Best Practices and successfully achieving Certification, you're choosing a partner dedicated to implementing industry-leading standards in your facility."

CSIA certification involves a comprehensive audit encompassing ten key areas, including general management, human resources management, marketing, business development, sales management, financial management, project management, and cybersecurity, among others. This thorough evaluation ensures that companies adhere to the highest standards of quality and performance.

"Being CSIA certified means we are recognized as a top-tier system integrator capable of working with any company and delivering quality solutions," said Daniel Gomez, COO. "Our certification not only validates our team's expertise but also assures our clients that we have solid processes in place to deliver consistent results."

CSIA, a global trade association, is committed to advancing the control system integration industry by focusing on the management of integration businesses. To achieve CSIA certification, a company must meet a certain number of the guidelines outlined in the CSIA Best Practices & Benchmarks manual. Maintaining certification requires successfully passing an audit every three years.

"We owe our success to the dedication of our incredible team, loyal customers, and trusted partners," said Acosta. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each member of our team for their contributions in helping us achieve this milestone. Their support and commitment have been instrumental in our journey."

About Omnicon

Founded over 32 years ago, Omnicon has quickly expanded from humble beginnings into an impressive, industry-leading system integrator with a large presence in the United States, Latam, and 65 countries worldwide. Omnicon specializes in engineering, process control IIoT, data analytics, and manufacturing operations management. The company is adept at successfully solving automation and production challenges that renowned manufacturing facilities face in industries such as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, chemical, pharmaceutical, mining & cement, oil & gas, and utilities.

In addition to being a Rockwell Automation Gold Integrator and an AVEVA System Integrator, Omnicon is proudly a five-time CSIA Certified system integrator and member of the Automation Alliance Group. For more information, check out Omnicon's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact

