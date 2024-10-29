Omnicon Expands U.S. Presence, Exhibits at 2024 Pack Expo and Automation Fair

"We are thrilled about our expansion within the U.S., a move that reflects our commitment to staying connected with our clients nationwide and ensuring we can offer more responsive support." Post this

In addition to expanding its U.S. footprint, Omnicon will showcase its expertise at two major industry events: Pack Expo, taking place November 3-6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, and Automation Fair, from November 18-21, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

"Omnicon's expansion of our presence in the U.S., along with our involvement in these major industry events, highlights our ongoing commitment to staying close to our customers and leading the way in industry innovation," said Eduardo Acosta, CEO of Omnicon. "By strengthening our presence in the U.S. and taking part in key gatherings like Automation Fair and Pack Expo, we're not only ensuring that we're at the forefront of the latest tech developments but also reinforcing our partnerships."

At Pack Expo booth #LL10514, Omnicon will showcase its smart manufacturing solutions, including workflow orchestration, OEE performance monitoring, and MOM integration. Attendees can explore how Omnicon's advanced automation technologies are helping manufacturers optimize production efficiency and streamline operations. Pack Expo, hosted by The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI), is the largest packaging and processing show in the U.S., featuring over 1,000 manufacturers and suppliers presenting the latest innovations in the industry.

Omnicon, recently recognized again as one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies, will also be exhibiting at booth #1014 during Rockwell Automation's Automation Fair. Known for its focus on industrial automation and digital transformation, Omnicon will showcase innovations tailored for the energy industry, highlighting solutions designed to enhance efficiency and connectivity.

In a presentation during Automation Fair, in Room 201C of the Anaheim Convention Center, COO Daniel Gomez will join energy industry leader Celsia to present a success case in industrial automation and smart manufacturing. The session, titled "Pioneering Hydroelectric Industrial Automation and Remote Supervisory Revolution," will offer insights into advanced applications of automation in the energy sector. The presentation will take place on November 20th, at 1pm PST.

Automation Fair, which attracts over 15,000 attendees annually, is a premier event for exploring the latest in automation, control, and information technologies. Attendees are encouraged to visit Omnicon's booth to discover more about the company's industry-leading solutions.

About Omnicon

Founded in 1992, Omnicon has expanded from humble beginnings to an industry-leading system integrator with a large presence in the United States, Latam, and 65 countries worldwide. Omnicon specializes in engineering, process control IIoT, data analytics, and manufacturing operations management. The company is adept at successfully solving automation and production challenges that manufacturing facilities face in renowned industries such as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, chemical, pharmaceutical, mining & cement, energy, and utilities.

In addition to being a Rockwell Automation Gold Integrator and an AVEVA System Integrator, Omnicon is proudly a six-time CSIA Certified system integrator and member of the Automation Alliance Group. For more information, check out Omnicon's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Sales, Rivergate Marketing, +1 786-373-2007

