OmniScale Media and SC Conference Extend Strategic Partnership Through 2026

"We're thrilled to continue our journey with the SC Conference, a cornerstone of the HPC and AI world," said Matt Walters, CEO of OmniScale Media. "The record-breaking attendance at SC23 and SC24 shows surging interest in supercomputing's power to solve humanity's toughest challenges. We're honored to amplify its impact through strategic storytelling, media outreach, and thought leadership—sparking conversations that drive this community and technology forward."

"OmniScale's expertise in the HPC and AI ecosystem, along with their proven success supporting SC23 and SC24, makes them an invaluable partner," said Cristin Merritt, SC25 Communications Chair. "Their team brings continuity and trusted support as we shape our vision for SC25. Through this partnership, we're able to turn complex supercomputing concepts into compelling narratives, spotlight the brilliant minds behind our technology, and make innovation accessible to broader audiences."

Since its founding in 1988, the SC Conference has grown steadily to become the premier international forum for the high-performance computing community. As the largest and most influential HPC gathering in the world, convening researchers, engineers, and technology leaders, the SC conference is a must-attend event for technology leaders exploring the frontiers of computing. SC25 will take place November 16-21, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. The theme, "HPC Ignites," celebrates how HPC is driving breakthroughs across industries and accelerating discovery.

"Since before my first attendance at the SC Conference in 2000, this event has been the pinnacle for those pushing the envelope on what computing can achieve for humanity," said Isaac Lopez, President of OmniScale Media. "With our renewed partnership, we're excited to continue to help evangelize the important work being done in this field, and through those efforts elevate the conference. There is a lot of amazing work happening, and we're looking forward to highlighting the groundbreaking work of this community and igniting conversations about how these technologies are transforming our world."

For more information on SC25, please visit https://sc25.supercomputing.org/.

About OmniScale Media

OmniScale Media is a strategic communications agency specializing in driving awareness and adoption for advanced technology organizations. With over 40 years of combined experience in HPC, AI and advanced technology, Omniscale Media delivers strategic communications that bridge innovation and impact. For more information or to start a conversation about how OmniScale Media can help your organization, visit www.OmniScaleMedia.com, or send an email to [email protected].

Media Contact

Isaac Lopez, OmniScale Media, 1 3605765475, [email protected], https://omniscalemedia.com/

