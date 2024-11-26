OmniScience's clinical trial genAI-powered control tower, Vivo, wins 1st place in the CNS Summit 2024 Innovation Showcase

Patients are waiting: The CNS Summit brings together life sciences leaders who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo when it comes to the development of new treatments for patients Post this

CNS Summit Chairman and Chief Curator, Dr. Amir Kalali, stated, "At CNS Summit, we are proud to support leading startups. The CNS Summit Innovation Showcase is a competitive process with independent judging that showcases the top new startups in the life science ecosystem."

"This award is a testament to the transformative impact of Vivo and the dedication of our team at OmniScience," said Angela Holmes, CEO of OmniScience. "Winning the Innovation Showcase validates our vision of unifying clinical trial data to empower teams with real-time insights that drive faster, smarter decisions. We are honored to be recognized by our peers and remain committed to advancing clinical development for better patient outcomes in neurology and psychiatry and beyond."

The CNS Summit Innovation Showcase is a stage for forward-thinking companies to share solutions that address pressing challenges in clinical development. This year's submissions underwent a rigorous peer-review process, with Vivo being selected as one of the top four finalists based on its innovation, novelty, and potential impact on clinical research. Judges of the summit ultimately awarded Vivo the top position, recognizing its ability to streamline data accessibility and support actionable insights that reduce clinical trial timelines and increase probability of success. Notable organizations in attendance at the 2024 Summit included AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, and Takeda.

Driving Efficiency in Complex Trials and Addressing the Challenges of Siloed Data in Clinical Trials:

"Clinical trial complexity is skyrocketing, especially in CNS trials, where we're dealing with diverse data types from labs, sensors, digital biomarkers, and imaging," said Michael Bell, PhD, VP of Product at OmniScience, who led the showcase presentation. "Vivo changes the game for biopharma teams, enabling them to access on-demand insights, detect data discrepancies, forecast enrollment timelines, and monitor site, safety, and clinical metrics—all in one unified portal. Our team at OmniScience has drawn on years of experience in clinical data science to bring Vivo to life, and this win reinforces our commitment to accelerating therapeutic development."

Vivo was developed to address the significant hurdles clinical operations teams face in managing siloed data, which impede timely, informed decision-making. During his presentation, Dr. Bell demonstrated how Vivo's genAI capabilities allow teams to ask complex questions—such as identifying operational and safety risks and monitoring data quality and completeness—and receive instant, plain-language answers. Vivo's AI-driven approach enables the delivery of proactive notifications, helping teams make informed adjustments throughout their trials.

Designed with explainability and interpretability at its core, Vivo ensures that every generated insight is supported by clear, traceable rationale grounded in data and clinical context. Its advanced cognitive architecture combines ontological knowledge of trial protocols with domain-specific clinical expertise, enabling qualitative and quantitative reasoning at scale.

"We are proud to be recognized by our peers for Vivo's potential to transform how biopharma approaches clinical trial data," Bell shared. "OmniScience has built a product that empowers study teams and their CROs with the oversight and insights they need to get critical treatments to patients faster."

About the CNS Summit Innovation Showcase:

The CNS Summit Innovation Showcase is an annual opportunity for emerging companies to spotlight their innovative solutions in clinical research. This event brings together technology companies and industry leaders, creating a collaborative environment where groundbreaking ideas meet strategic partners. Through peer review, attendee voting, and independent judging, the showcase rewards innovation that has the potential to accelerate the development of life-changing therapies.

About OmniScience:

OmniScience is a trusted partner to leading life science organizations advancing clinical R&D missions through unparalleled expertise in clinical data science. Our expert team has served biopharma as a data science CRO, developing AI/ML solutions to translate complex clinical trial data into insights.

We believe in a future where all clinical trial data can be unified and translated into knowledge in real time. That's why we created Vivo - your new favorite clinical development colleague.

Improve monitoring and oversight. Make better decisions with higher quality data. Reduce cost. Shorten timelines.

