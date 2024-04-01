Omnitrak Travel Market Penetration Index Research Finds U.S. Travel in February Rise Above January Levels Due to Seasonal Gain, Yet Falls Below Prior Year Levels

While it's hardly the double-digit growth from the post-pandemic recovery, leisure travel remains on a solid footing with Spring Break and solar eclipse travelers taking off in March and April. Post this

Why This Matters

High level, post-pandemic travel demand is downshifting to more moderate levels of growth as pent-up demand eases. However, U.S. travelers engaging in "marketable leisure trips" (e.g., outdoor recreation, sightseeing, cultural travel) continue to travel as the broader marketplace including visiting friends/relatives travel slows. Destination marketing targeting U.S. residents who prioritize travel to explore new places and visit iconic destinations/attractions will prove most effective in attracting visitors as competition heats up in 2024.

Here's Our Take

"The slight year-over-year gain in February speaks to the resilience of marketable leisure travel," said Chris Kam, Omnitrak President and COO. "While it's hardly the double-digit growth from the post-pandemic recovery, leisure travel remains on a solid footing with Spring Break and solar eclipse travelers taking off in March and April."

"January and February are typically the slowest travel months of the year, said Omnitrak Founder & CEO Pat Loui. "Travel in 2024 is off to a slow start due to lags in travelers visiting friends and relatives, though busier travel months are ahead."

Omnitrak founded in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1981, is a leading strategic research firm with a strong presence in the consumer, travel and retail sectors in North America and Asia. Omnitrak works with some of North America's largest state tourism offices, which subscribe to the company's TravelTrakAmerica™ tracking research, providing timely monthly insights from 12,000+ U.S. respondents. The company serves a broad array of public- and private-sector clients, helping to grow their markets with Quality of Place/City Pride and Community Sentiment research. Additionally, destination marketing to develop new products and increase brand loyalty is supported by Omnitrak's TravelTrak America syndicated research and Integrated Marketing Effectiveness insights. For more information, email: [email protected]

