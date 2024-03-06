Omnitrak Travel Market Penetration Index Research Finds U.S. Travel Seasonal January Slowdown and Growing Marketable Leisure trips

Following the December pickup in year-end holiday travel, overall demand experienced a usual seasonal slowdown in January. Post this

Following the December pickup in year-end holiday travel, overall demand experienced a usual seasonal slowdown in January. Omnitrak's Travel Market Penetration Index dropped in January to 70.3 (2015=100) – down from December (120.0) but above prior year January 2023 (69.4) levels.

2. Compared seasonally, January travel penetration edges above prior year.

Compared seasonally to historic January Travel Market Penetration Index levels, January 2024 indexed at 70.3 (2015=100) - well below historic levels for the month in question, but slightly above January 2023 (69.4).

3. Excluding trips to visit family and friends, U.S. Leisure travel sees usual seasonal slowdown.

In contrast to overall travel penetration, Omnitrak's Leisure Travel Index (which excludes trips for visiting friends/relatives and for business, incentive and convention purposes) rose to 123.3 in January (i.e., above both prior month December (102.1) and prior year January 2023 (118.8) levels), as trips to visit friends/relatives receded after the year-end holidays.

Omnitrak founded in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1981, is a leading strategic research firm with a strong presence in the consumer, travel and retail sectors in North America and Asia. Omnitrak works with some of North America's largest state tourism offices, which subscribe to the company's TravelTrakAmerica™ tracking research, providing timely monthly insights from 12,000+ U.S. respondents. The company serves a broad array of public- and private-sector clients, helping to grow their markets with Quality of Place/City Pride and Community Sentiment research. Additionally, destination marketing to develop new products and increase brand loyalty is supported by Omnitrak's TravelTrak America syndicated research and Integrated Marketing Effectiveness insights. For more information, email: [email protected]

