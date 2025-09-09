Omnitronics expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with new gateway options for Kenwood radios

At Omnitronics, we're proud to continue leading the way in vendor-agnostic radio interoperability. Post this

Official testing was conducted at the Kenwood Test Lab in Dallas, Texas in June, confirming available radio functionality for each of the protocols.

Adding the new Kenwood radio interoperability to the DRG Digital Radio Gateway allows users to not only connect their NX-5000 Kenwood radios to the Omnitronics suite of radio dispatch management solutions, but also serves as a means to interconnect Kenwood radios with other vendor networks, be it as a temporary solution for network migration, or as a permanent option to connect communications from diverse vendor networks long-term.

Omnitronics CEO John Jordan states: "At Omnitronics, we're proud to continue leading the way in vendor-agnostic radio interoperability. The expansion of our DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway to support Kenwood NX-5000 series and other key models marks a significant milestone in our commitment to seamless communication across diverse radio networks.

This integration empowers our customers with greater flexibility, reliability, and futureproofing for their mission-critical operations.

We're excited about the possibilities this opens up for organizations using Kenwood radios, and we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, interoperable solutions that connect people when it matters most".

