Omnitronics launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to enable proactive monitoring across dispatch environments

As communications ecosystems become more distributed and more critical to frontline operations, organizations need more than alarms and after-the-fact troubleshooting Post this

As communications environments become increasingly distributed and complex, organizations require greater visibility into system performance to maintain uptime and reliability. The new dashboard extends the capabilities of the omnicore dispatch platform with centralized monitoring, diagnostic insights, and proactive maintenance tools, helping teams shift from reactive troubleshooting to predictive system management.

"As communications ecosystems become more distributed and more critical to frontline operations, organizations need more than alarms and after-the-fact troubleshooting," said John Jordan, CEO of Omnitronics.

"The Ecosystem Health Dashboard gives administrators a single view of system health across the dispatch environment, so they can identify emerging issues earlier, act faster, and protect operational continuity."

Delivering real-time visibility across the entire dispatch ecosystem

The Ecosystem Health Dashboard is designed for system administrators responsible for maintaining high availability in mission-critical environments, including public safety, transport, utilities, and resources sectors.

Key capabilities include:

Centralized system health monitoring across distributed infrastructure

Real-time visibility of performance metrics and network data

Early detection of anomalies and degradation

Faster diagnostics and streamlined troubleshooting

Improved system resilience and reduced unplanned downtime

By providing a unified operational view across all layers of the dispatch environment, the dashboard enables organizations to optimize performance, minimize risk, and maintain uninterrupted communications.

Live demonstration at APCO 2026

APCO 2026 is one of the leading global events for public safety communications professionals, bringing together industry leaders, technology providers, and decision-makers.

Attendees visiting Omnitronics booth #1047 will be able to:

Experience a live demonstration of the Ecosystem Health Dashboard

Explore the full omnicore dispatch ecosystem

Engage with experts on system performance, resilience, and optimization strategies

Book their personalized demo here

Availability

The Ecosystem Health Dashboard will be available from October 2026 for eligible omnicore customers, with further details on deployment, access and configuration available from Omnitronics.

For more information, visit: Explore the Ecosystem Health Dashboard

Media Contact

Tina Mucha, Omnitronics, 1 (786) 478 3421, [email protected], www.omnitronicsworld.com

SOURCE Omnitronics