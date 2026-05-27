Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways

"By removing the hardware dependency, we've unlocked a new level of agility and resilience. Our partners can now deploy and scale radio interoperability faster, more securely, and with significantly lower total cost of ownership. It's a game-changer for mission-critical communications." Post this

"By removing the hardware dependency, we've unlocked a new level of agility and resilience," said Paul Whitfield, Research & Development Manager at Omnitronics. "Our partners can now deploy and scale radio interoperability faster, more securely, and with significantly lower total cost of ownership. It's a game-changer for mission-critical communications."

Key Benefits of the omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 Software Gateways:

Instant Scalability: Add up to 256 talkpaths and 128 console connections in minutes—no hardware installs, or site visits required.

Built-In Redundancy: Ensure 24/7 uptime with high availability, automatic failover, and disaster recovery—all managed virtually.

Seamless Interoperability: Bridge P25, DMR, analog, and SIP protocols in one unified platform—no donor radios or patch cables needed.

Centralized Remote Management: Eliminate costly site travel by managing remote radio sites from a central control room.

Future-Proof Architecture: Stay current with evolving standards like P25 Phase 2 and DMR Tier III through software updates.

The omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP gateways are fully compatible with the Omnitronics suite of omnicore Dispatch solutions, as well as third party dispatch systems, offering a complete end-to-end software-based radio dispatch and interoperability platform.

Looking ahead, Omnitronics continues to invest in software gateway innovation. Interfaces for Airbus Agnet and Airbus TETRA products are currently in development and are scheduled for release by the end of 2026—further expanding the company's software-based interoperability ecosystem.

The omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 software gateways are available globally now.

Media Contact

Tina Mucha, Omnitronics, 61 894456800, [email protected], www.omnitronicsworld.com

SOURCE Omnitronics