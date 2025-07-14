Omnium Circus celebrates five years of bringing the world's most inclusive circus to audiences across America

Omnium Circus celebrates its Fifth Anniversary Five years of the world's most inclusive circus changing lives both off stage and on – and they're just getting started!

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnium Circus (www.OmniumCircus.org) is celebrating its Fifth Anniversary this month and it has come a long way since its formation during the middle of the global pandemic in 2021. What initially began as a virtual circus at a time when live shows everywhere were paused, has since grown into a multiple award-winning touring production that has entertained nearly 150,000 people at live performances and educational programs in 17 states from coast to coast. And the future has never looked brighter.

Brooklynite Lisa B. Lewis dreamed of creating a circus that could be enjoyed by ALL audiences, no matter what physical or mental challenges they faced. She enlisted a Creative Team who shared her vision for doing something that has never been done before. To ensure the show is accessible and welcoming to all, she wove a number of special accommodations into the very fabric of the production such as having the show presented in both English and American Sign Language, she incorporated live audio description, as well as making a comfortable environment for neurodiverse audience members. In addition, she showcased an incredible cast of performers of all abilities, so that the audience would see people just like them up on that stage and under the spotlight. With that, Omnium Circus' groundbreaking high-spirited, limit-defying, life-affirming production, "I'm Possible" was born.

Their first live performance took place at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. More recently, it played a sold-out Off-Broadway run at New York City's New Victory Theater. Its world-class acrobats, aerialists and comedic performers brought incredible "wow" moments and side-splitting laughter combined with unprecedented audience accessibility to standing ovations at every stop. The New York Times called Omnium, "genuinely extraordinary," and when you see an Omnium production, you'll know why.

"Omnium started out as my dream, but it quickly became a shared dream of the Creative Team and the incredible performers who helped make this a reality not just for us, but for audiences across the country," said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. "As we celebrate and look back on these past five years, it's both humbling and gratifying to think of what we have accomplished together, and very exciting to think about what we will still accomplish together in the future. We look forward to sharing that with our audiences. Happy Fifth Anniversary to all of us!"

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a first of its kind: a singularly inclusive Circus that is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating the diversity that shines through the joy and excitement of Circus arts. As a non-profit built on a tripod of Entertainment, Employment and Education, Omnium Circus is comprehensively inclusive and accessible on stage, behind the scenes and in our audience. www.OmniumCircus.org

