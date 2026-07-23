Omnium Circus makes Canadian debut at Canadian National Exhibition August 30 - September 7

America's most comprehensively accessible circus brings it's award-winning show to Toronto for the first time ever

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnium Circus (OmniumCircus.org) and its jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring show, "I'm Possible," will be featured at the Canadian National Exhibition (Exhibition Place 210 Princes Blvd., Toronto, Canada) from August 30 – September 7. Tickets for the show are free with CNE admission and are available at www.theex.com/tickets. Omnium will be performing at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm from Sunday, August 30 – Sunday, September 6 and at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Monday, September 7. This special CNE production of Omnium Circus is co-produced by Dan Lyon and Dandelion Entertainment, and sponsored by Chelsea Hotel, Toronto and Scythia Films.

Led by Malik Paris, performing artistic ASL as the first ever Deaf ringmaster, he will be voiced by legendary Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson. Omnium Circus provides world-class multi-generational family entertainment that is comprehensively accessible, ensuring everyone is able to get in on the action. Omnium presents a unique mix of award-winning artistry, memorable music, side-splitting laughter, and a heartwarming story in their limit-defying & life-affirming spectacle.

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is Canada's largest community event, a historic annual fair in Toronto that celebrates community, culture, and entertainment. The annual event features live performances, attractions, food, and exhibitions for audiences of all ages. Omnium Circus is proud to be part of this vibrant event, by spotlighting and supporting disability in the arts.

The New York Times has called Omnium Circus, "genuinely extraordinary." It is the only circus in the United States to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, and it incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Every show, everyday access includes live audio description, tactile experiences, captions, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members to ensure that Omnium can be enjoyed by all.

"We are incredibly honored to be part of the historic Canadian National Exhibition and showcase our tremendously talented performers to Canadian audiences for the very first time," said Omnium's Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. "From our creative team to our crew to our performers, all have worked hard to present a spectacular performance that audiences will not only enjoy while they're in their seats, but will remember long after the show has ended."

For more information about Omnium, please visit www.omniumcircus.org.

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a welcoming and spectacular non-profit Circus company. We assure everyone can participate together in joy, laughter, thrills, chills and connection through representation and shared wonder at the extraordinary feats that highlight the astounding potential of the human spirit. www.OmniumCircus.org

Media Contact

Alan Miller, Alan Miller Public Relations, 1 9174120166, [email protected], www.alanmillerpr.com

SOURCE Omnium Circus