Omnium Circus Named As 2023 Leading Disability Employer By The National Organization On Disability

Omnium Circus Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year for Commitment to Building an Inclusive Workforce

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the National Organization on Disability (NOD) is proud to announce and recognize the sixty-five 2023 Leading Disability Employers including Omnium Circus. In its ninth year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal spotlights the transformative contributions made by business leaders in promoting employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It also honors those organizations that prioritize diversity, equity and importantly, accessibility--setting a high standard for others to follow.

"Organizations like Omnium Circus understand that by harnessing the talents of people with disabilities, they reap the benefits of a more innovative, diverse and dedicated workforce," said NOD President Carol Glazer. "The Leading Disability Employer Seal honors organizations who have not only embraced inclusivity, but have taken concrete steps to break down barriers for individuals with disabilities and create an environment for all to thrive."

Leading Disability Employer Seal recipients are determined based on data provided by companies on the NOD Employment Tracker™. The Tracker is the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand which employment practices correlate to improved talent outcomes related to hiring, retention and advancement of people with disabilities.

This groundbreaking circus company assures access for all at every performance, demonstrating to audiences that everyone has the potential to achieve their own greatness regardless of their challenges (physical, emotional, neurological, or societal).

"We were thrilled to be recognized last year for this prestigious NOD Award, but to be recognized for a second consecutive year is not only an honor, but also a true testament to our continued commitment to inclusion in everything we do," said Lisa B. Lewis, Founder & Executive Director of Omnium Circus. "Ours is a circus for all, and that includes the people who work here as well."

About The NOD Employment Tracker™

The NOD Employment Tracker benchmarks organizations of any size in six disability and veterans' inclusion focus areas, including strategy, talent outcome metrics, climate and culture, talent sourcing, people practices and workplace tools and accessibility. All participating companies receive a Tracker Scorecard to develop plans and priorities for improving employment practices and policies. The 2024 Employment Tracker will open this fall; completion of the Tracker is required to qualify for the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal Award. To learn more, visit www.nod.org/tracker.

About National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM)

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is an annual observance held in the United States each October. This month-long campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of creating inclusive workplaces that value the skills and talents of individuals with disabilities. NDEAM also highlights the contributions of workers with disabilities and encourages employers to consider the diverse abilities and perspectives that they bring to the workforce.

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: def: Of all and belonging to all

Omnium: A Bold New Circus Is a first of its kind: a singularly inclusive Circus that is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating the diversity that shines through the joy and excitement of Circus arts. As a non-profit built on a tripod of Entertainment, Employment and Education, Omnium Circus s comprehensively inclusive on stage, behind the scenes and in our audience. www.OmniumCircus.org

About National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 60-percent of working age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies' workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of professional services, Leadership Council and Employment Tracker™ can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.

Media Contact

