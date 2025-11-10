Omnium Circus returns to Washington D.C.'s Warner Theatre to launch its 2026 national tour on Sunday, March 1

Omnium's award-winning, fully accessible production, "I'm Possible," joyously reminds us of the enduring power of the human spirit. The show presents a unique mix of award-winning artistry, memorable music, side-splitting laughter, and a heartwarming story in their limit-defying & life-affirming spectacle.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnium Circus (www.OmniumCircus.org) will launch its 2026 National Tour at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theatre (513 13th St. NW, Washington, D.C.) on Sunday, March 1 with a performance at 3:00 pm. Tickets start at only $39.75 and are available at omniumcircus.org and ticketmaster.com.

Omnium's award-winning production, "I'm Possible" is joyously uplifting, showcasing a cast of extraordinary talent reminding us of the enduring power of the human spirit. Led by co-ringmasters Mandy Harvey, a deaf singer-songwriter Golden Buzzer winner and Top 5 finalist on America's Got Talent, and Malik Paris, a deaf dancer and artistic ASL performer. The show will also feature the world premiere performance of Gold medal world champion Para Climber, Melissa Ruiz.

Omnium Circus provides world-class multi-generational family entertainment that is comprehensively inclusive, ensuring everyone is able to get in on the action. Now in its fifth year of entertaining audiences, Omnium presents a unique mix of award-winning artistry, memorable music, side-splitting laughter, and a heartwarming story in their limit-defying & life-affirming spectacle.

The New York Times has called Omnium Circus, "genuinely extraordinary." It is the only circus in the United States to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, and it incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Among the special accommodations provided are live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members to ensure that Omnium can be enjoyed by all.

"We launched our show five years ago in Washington, D.C. and have gone on to entertain audiences across the country. We look forward to launching our 2026 season at the Warner Theatre," said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. "Washington, D.C. has always been so welcoming to our show and I know they will enjoy the new elements and new performers we are incorporating to make sure the show continues to evolve and be the best it can be. See in you in March, D.C.!"

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a welcoming and spectacular non-profit Circus company. We assure everyone can participate together in joy, laughter, thrills, chills and connection through representation and shared wonder at the extraordinary feats that highlight the astounding potential of the human spirit. www.OmniumCircus.org

