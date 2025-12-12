Omnium Circus Wins Prestigious 2026 International Zero Project Art Award

Omnium Circus has been recognized internationally for its innovative approach to live entertainment as the recipient of the 2026 International Zero Project Art Award.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnium Circus is proud to announce it has been recognized internationally for its innovative approach to live entertainment as the recipient of the 2026 International Zero Project Art Award. Selected from initiatives from 168 countries, Omnium was the sole U.S. organization chosen for this award.

The Zero Project (@zeroprojectorg) recognizes innovative solutions that advance the rights of persons with disabilities worldwide. Omnium Circus has successfully demonstrated its innovative character, impact, and scalability in an extensive multi-step process that involved peer-review by inclusive arts experts with and without disabilities from around the world, and an International Arts Experts Panel.

As an award recipient, Omnium has been invited to perform at the Opening Ceremony at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria along with the honor of joining more than 1,000 participants at the Zero Project Conference 2026 in Vienna.

Since forming in 2020, Omnium Circus has brought its circus of inclusivity, diversity and accessibility to more than 140,000 people through its live shows, educational outreach and digital media. Their unique mix of award-winning circus artistry, memorable music and side-splitting laughter in a limit-defying & life-affirming production has won over audiences across the U.S.

"We are incredibly honored and excited that Omnium is being recognized with an International Zero Project Art Award and we look forward to performing at the Opening Ceremonies for the Award at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria," said founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. "While we are an American-based organization, joy, wonder, laughter and inclusion know no boundaries and we're proud to present a show that can be enjoyed by all audiences everywhere."

Every ticket purchased helps fund Omnium Circus' nonprofit mission of inclusive entertainment, education, and employment. For more information about Omnium, please visit www.omniumcircus.org.

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a welcoming and spectacular non-profit Circus company. We assure everyone can participate together in joy, laughter, thrills, chills and connection through representation and shared wonder at the extraordinary feats that highlight the astounding potential of the human spirit. www.OmniumCircus.org

