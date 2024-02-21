Omnivery and Inbox Monster Form Partnership to Bring a Premium Inboxing Experience to Customers

Omnivery, a premium sending platform that vets highly reputable customers, has formed a strategic alliance and integration with Inbox Monster, an inbox signals platform that has become the choice for enterprise brands and ESPs looking for a deeper level of metrics on their email programs. Together, the companies help ensure the highest level of email deliverability for their customers.

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnivery, a premium sending platform that vets highly reputable customers, has formed a strategic alliance and integration with Inbox Monster, an inbox signals platform that has become the choice for enterprise brands and ESPs looking for a deeper level of metrics on their email programs. Together, the companies help ensure the highest level of email deliverability for their customers.

The integration is unique because Inbox Monster's powerful seedlist testing to over 90 ISPs worldwide is now integrated seamlessly into the Omnivery user experience. One Omnivery-provided email address sends to all of the 460+ seeds that Inbox Monster manages and maintains. All Omnivery customers will get access to this data for the first 30 days on the platform.

Customers can choose to move forward past that date with the full power of the Inbox Monster platform, including white glove deliverability service, if they so choose. In this case, they will already have their seed data active and live within the Inbox Monster tool, so they continue to see a deep level of visual insights on inbox placement, spamtraps, reputation monitoring and more.

Both companies are also committed to security, with multiple ISO certifications under their belts, making the alliance even more powerful for their shared customer base across Fintech, Retail, Travel and Healthcare–all senders in which compliance and security is of the highest importance.

"Omnivery is curating a small group of like-minded companies in its partnerships and Inbox Monster most certainly shares that DNA, being proactive in their delivery support and selective with their responsible customer base," said Jakub Olexa, CEO of Omnivery. "The partnership strengthens our voices for better sending practices overall."

"We are 100 percent aligned with Omnivery's philosophy and approach to servicing customers with the utmost integrity and are impressed with their 18-year history of providing pristine IPs for trusted senders," said Matt McFee, Managing Partner at Inbox Monster. "This unique integration provides Omnivery users with frictionless access to the powerful signals produced by Inbox Monster's platform. We're so excited to work alongside Omnivery as they grow this unique and valuable offering."

About Omnivery

Omnivery is a premium sending platform integrated with leading ESPs and CDPs. With the benefit of 18 years of quality email sending focused on security and privacy, they are trusted by ISPs, resulting in more email reaching the recipients of their premium customer base. Omnivery's compatible APIs and One Click migration wizard ensure migration and sending in hours, not weeks.

About Inbox Monster

A next generation email signals platform, Inbox Monster helps modern marketers unlock deep deliverability and creative rendering insights. With unlimited seed testing at over 100 ISPs worldwide and the aggregation of hundreds of millions of spam traps, plus critical pre-send intelligence, it is an essential platform for enterprise brands and partners. Get more information and book a demo at inboxmonster.com.

