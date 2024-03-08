Omnivery announces strategic partnership with Red Sift to strengthen email authentication and security

Collaboration strengthens both company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge email security solutions to the email industry.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omnivery, a premium hybrid cloud MTA with the best security, privacy, reputation and deliverability for all responsible email senders, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Red Sift. The award-winning Red Sift application suite is the only integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that puts organizations on a robust path to cyber resilience.This collaboration aims to strengthen both company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge email security solutions to its clients and email industry.

In today's digital landscape, email security is a paramount concern, with phishing attacks and email fraud on the rise. The collaboration with Red Sift positions both companies to lead and advocate, within the email industry, security offerings with robust email authentication mechanisms to protect against phishing, spoofing, and other email-based threats.

Red Sift's expertise in innovative email security solutions, such as Red Sift OnDMARC, aligns seamlessly with Omnivery's commitment to providing cutting-edge and best in class security solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Red Sift to further promote security best practices in the email industry including email authentication," said Jakub Olexa, CEO at Omnivery. "A core tenant of Omnivery is security and privacy. Email authentication has always been enforced by us from day one. While we ensure compliance with our own customers, this collaboration allows our customers to seamlessly monitor email authentication with all of their email streams. Simply put, this will help ensure our clients have the highest level of protection against email cyber threats."

Partnering with Red Sift compliments Omnivery's multiple ISO certifications providing peace of mind to customers by continuing to focus on security and privacy.

"We are at an inflection point in security with the influx of generative AI and the signal of where an email really comes from matters more than ever. To protect their businesses, security-forward enterprises are prioritizing email security within their digital landscape and have identified DMARC implementation as a key foundation and pillar of email authentication," said Chuck Swenberg, VP Strategy, Red Sift. "The market for email security and DMARC has evolved immensely over the past few years and the needs and expectations of enterprise customers have simultaneously evolved. We're excited to be partnering with Omnivery to meet and exceed those needs in today's digital age."

This strategic partnership reinforces both company's commitment to providing secure and reliable solutions that address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. By integrating Red Sift's OnDMARC solution, Omnivery aims to empower its clients with state-of-the-art tools to maintain the integrity of their communication channels.

