Omron and NEURA Robotics Partner to Unveil New Cognitive Robot and Seamless Integration of Automation Technologies at Automate 2024

The potential of the new robot will be showcased at Automate through a 3D bin-picking demonstration. This demo will provide an insight into how AI-enabled, cognitive automation can enhance and redefine the efficiency and flexibility of manufacturing processes. It will also showcase the impressive integration of Omron's all-in-one Sysmac control platform, highlighting its ability to streamline complex operations.

David Reger, founder, CEO and visionary at NEURA Robotics, reflected on the partnership by saying, "Our strategic alliance with Omron signifies a new era in industrial automation, revolutionizing the global robotics market. With the intelligent Cognitive Robot iCR, we are removing usage barriers, expanding applications, and setting new industry benchmarks in manufacturing."

Olivier Welker, President and CEO of Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc. Also expressed his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to announce this next step in our partnership with NEURA. The Omron iCR represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of industrial automation and driving innovation in the manufacturing sector. We are confident in our ability to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that will meet the evolving needs of our customers and further establish Omron as a leader in automation."

Omron and NEURA Robotics invite all attendees at Automate to engage with their technologies, share insights, and discuss the future potential of automation in their manufacturing environments.

For more information about Omron and its participation at Automate, please visit https://automation.omron.com/en/us/promotions/automate-2024

For more information about NEURA Robotics and its participation at Automate, please visit https://www.automateshow.com/exhibitors/neura-robotics

About Omron Automation Americas

Omron Automation Americas is a division of Omron, an industrial automation leader that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions including sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's team of more than 30,000 employees helps businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries around the world. Learn more at https://automation.omron.com/

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger in Metzingen, southern Germany, with the goal of bridging important innovation gaps in robotics and establishing the age of cognitive robots. Like a smartphone manufacturer, NEURA Robotics combines all components and sensors as well as artificial intelligence in one device and offers partners a platform for the joint development of apps for a wide range of specialist areas. The resulting and steadily growing NEURAverse offers unmatched flexibility and cost efficiency in automation and attracts many international market leaders. NEURA's cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch; they act completely autonomously and learn from experience. Learn more at https://neura-robotics.com/.

