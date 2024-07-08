Omron Announces Jeff Hall's Appointment to Automation Alley's Board of Directors

Jeff Hall has joined the Board of Directors at Automation Alley, an association aiming to boost innovation and success in Michigan's tech and manufacturing sectors

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omron announces that Jeff Hall, a key member of our leadership team, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Automation Alley. This appointment strengthens the collaboration between Omron and Automation Alley.

Automation Alley plays a vital role in supporting the growth and progress of technology and manufacturing companies based in Michigan. It serves as a primary hub for Industry 4.0 knowledge and aid, providing businesses with the necessary tools and knowledge to begin or advance their digital transformation journeys.

Jeff brings a wealth of experience and leadership in the technology sector to Automation Alley's board. His expertise will significantly contribute to Automation Alley's mission of fostering growth and success in Michigan's technology and manufacturing sectors through innovation and automation.

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries.

