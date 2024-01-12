Omron Announces Muller Technology as a Certified Systems Integrator Partner

"Working together with Omron, we are able to leverage their advanced automation solutions to develop pioneering and innovative solutions for our valued customers," says Marty Chiaramonte, VP of Sales and Marketing from Muller Technology. Post this

"Working together with Omron, we are able to leverage their advanced automation solutions to develop pioneering and innovative solutions for our valued customers," says Marty Chiaramonte, VP Sales and Marketing from Muller Technology, "We are excited to be a part of Omron's Certified Systems Integrator program and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration."

About the Omron Certified System Integrator program

The Omron Certified Systems Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training, and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions. With the rapid growth in automation technologies, manufacturers and business partners strive to deliver open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that support flexible manufacturing and deliver a competitive advantage. The combined strength of this relationship solves customer challenges today while enabling more efficient, fully integrated systems that will successfully meet future demands.

For Omron, system integrators play a critical role in designing and delivering fully integrated automation solutions. They also possess industry and application expertise in implementing the latest technologies from Omron and in providing and supporting turnkey system solutions.

About Muller Technology

Swiss-based Muller Technology is a global leader in mold making and automation technology for the development of thin-wall plastic packaging, AMRs and MoMas for the efficient transportation and storage of goods in plants to enhance any factory productivity and safety. Employing a team of highly trained specialists at our locations in Switzerland and the U.S., Muller offers international customers a comprehensive range of services such as product development and factory automation projects for all production industries. Muller's key services include in-house testing, automation systems, turnkey solutions with overall project coordination and lifetime customer support. Muller's international standing ensures the support of companies from the food, non-food, health care and medical packaging technology sectors in the development of new packaging for their products along with in plant transportation and factory automation.

About Omron Automation

Industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's about 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at Omron Industrial Automation.

