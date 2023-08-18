Omron Announces New Innovation Award to Celebrate Customer-Driven Automation Solutions that Enhance Sustainability and Benefit Society

"The Innovation Award acknowledges the collaborative effort between Omron and our customers in designing automation solutions, recognizing their creativity and the remarkable advancements achieved through our partnership," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales at Omron Automation Americas. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to honor our esteemed customers with this annual Innovation Award," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales at Omron Automation Americas. "The Innovation Award acknowledges the collaborative effort between Omron and our customers in designing automation solutions, recognizing their creativity and the remarkable advancements achieved through our partnership."

Omron's comprehensive portfolio of innovative automation technologies spans various industries, including electronic vehicle, life science, food and commodity, electronics, semiconductors, and logistics. By recognizing and celebrating customer innovation that drives a positive impact on society, Omron is promoting its core principles of corporate social responsibility and contributing to the creation of a sustainable future.

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933, currently, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

