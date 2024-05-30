Omron Announces PLC Paramedics as Their First Automation System Support System Integrator

Omron Collaborates with PLC Paramedics, Offering Expert Automation System Support, Programming, Upgrades, and Troubleshooting Services

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omron, a leader in automation technology, is pleased to announce their collaboration with PLC Paramedics as the first Automation System Support System Integrator under the Authorized System Integrators program. This partnership solidifies PLC Paramedics' position as a trusted provider of field support and assistance for Omron automation systems, offering migration and upgrades, as well as troubleshooting services.

As an Omron Automation System Support System Integrator, PLC Paramedics brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the table. Their team of highly skilled control engineers and technicians are qualified in handling Omron automation systems, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service and support.

About the Omron Authorized System Integrator Program

The Omron Authorized System Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training, and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions. With the rapid growth in automation technologies, manufacturers and business partners strive to deliver open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that support flexible manufacturing and deliver a competitive advantage. The combined strength of this relationship solves customer challenges today while enabling more efficient, fully integrated systems that will successfully meet future demands.

For Omron, system integrators play a critical role in designing and delivering fully integrated automation solutions. They also possess industry and application expertise in implementing the latest technologies from Omron and in providing turnkey system solutions.

About PLC Paramedics

PLC Paramedics goes beyond traditional support services by offering comprehensive migration and upgrade solutions for Omron automation systems. Their team of experts can assist customers in migrating their hardware for increased functionality, extended lifecycle, and enhanced performance. Whether it's PLC programming, emergency repair services, on-site system troubleshooting, control system installation, or project design and development, PLC Paramedics has the knowledge and expertise to meet customer needs. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and technical expertise sets them apart as a trusted system integrator in the Omron automation industry.

About Omron Automation Americas

Industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's about 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at https://automation.omron.com/

