Omron Automation Expands Manufacturing with Relocation to Greer, South Carolina

"We have conducted a thorough search of potential manufacturing locations and have selected a site that can best serve the future needs, competitive pricing, and expectations of our valued customers," said Mark Sadie, Managing Director, Omron Automation Americas. Post this

The relocation will occur between January and May of 2024. At the facility, Omron will manufacture motion controllers and drives, machine vision, barcode readers and verification systems. Additionally, Omron has future plans to expand production in South Carolina to include some of their highest demand technologies currently made in other global factories. As part of this expansion, Omron will also establish a state-of-the-art Proof of Concept Center (PoCC) where customers can see solutions in action, collaborate with experts, and proactively validate solutions.

Omron is excited for this move as Spartanburg County, the State of South Carolina, and One Spartanburg, Inc. have all provided a terrific vision for how Omron fits into the region's growth initiatives as an automation innovator driving economic and workforce development. Omron partnered with JLL on site selection advisory services and Burns & McDonnell for design and construction services. Omron is also partnering with readySC, an integral part of the SC Technical College System, to recruit and train their new workforce in South Carolina.

In addition, Omron has been utilizing the Spark Center at Spartanburg Community College to provide them with the ability to start moving their production facility and to produce and ship product prior to construction being completed. This is allowing for a much easier transition of their manufacturing operations to South Carolina.

The move reflects Omron's commitment to their global strategy of multi-site manufacturing and localized production. "It is our mission to provide customers with exceptional service and support to help them achieve success," Sadie explained. "With this relocation, we feel confident we can continue delivering the highest level of service and support our customers have come to expect from Omron."

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is a global industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's about 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at https://automation.omron.com/

Media Contact

Amy Wang, Omron Automation America, 2245756514, [email protected], https://automation.omron.com/en/us/

SOURCE Omron Automation America