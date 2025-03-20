OMRON Automation Software "Sysmac Studio" and NVIDIA Omniverse Collaborate to Innovate Digital Twin Manufacturing Solutions

At NVIDIA GTC 2025, OMRON will demonstrate how its inspection machine and automation technologies connect to NVIDIA Omniverse to improve operational efficiency for factory automation developers. OMRON's digital twin technology was featured in the keynote speech by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on March 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Pacific Time).

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OMRON Corporation (Headquarters: Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto; President and CEO: Junta Tsujinaga) will showcase its latest digital twin technology at the global AI conference "NVIDIA GTC 2025". OMRON's proven automation solutions—controllers, sensors, servo motors, and safety devices—integrate with Sysmac Studio and NVIDIA Omniverse to create advanced digital twin replication environments. This enables precise internal machine replication and accelerates trouble shooting and front-loading.

Breakthroughs in Inspection & Digital Twin Integration

The NVIDIA GPU-powered CT X-ray automated inspection machine [VT-X] series delivers the highest resolution of 0.2 µm/pix and the highest speed of 1.4 sec/FOV. Leveraging Generative AI technology and Virtual human from Aww Inc. to achieve natural language operation. Aiming to optimize inspection systems and improve user experience without skilled engineer.

"OMRON will realize accurate digital twins as part of its automation solutions, realized through cutting-edge automation know-how and high-speed, high-precision control technology," said Jaeyoung Park, General Manager, Controller Div, Product Business Division HQ, Industrial Automation Company, OMRON Corporation. "By integrating NX controller and automation software Sysmac studio, which controls our advanced inspection systems, with NVIDIA Omniverse, we are providing manufacturing customers with real-time, physically accurate digital twins that unlock the full potential of digitalized manufacturing."

AI-Powered Real Time Insights & Future Applications

As part of its GTC 2025 showcase, OMRON Corporation will demonstrate how generative AI empowers skilled engineers' knowledge with the factory floor in natural languages. Onboard the VT-X Series, OMRON is demonstrating the deployment of future AI applications through the integration of LLM-powered AI assistants, such as Aww Inc.'s Virtual human. This embedded AI assistant lowers the technical barriers for new users, improving the collaboration between operators and machines for hidden process efficiencies to be unlocked quicker. Attendees of NVIDIA GTC 2025 can experience OMRON's latest advancements in factory automation control, the VT-X Series digital twin, and generative AI applications at the company's exhibit at Booth #139.

With its 90+ years of factory floor expertise and collaborations with global leaders like NVIDIA, OMRON continues to push the boundaries of digital twin-powered automation, helping manufacturers achieve higher accuracy, efficiency, and yield.

For more information, visit [3D Simulation Visualization Sysmac | Omron].

About Aww

A Japan-based virtual human AI company that leverages cutting-edge virtual technology. Currently, we produce multiple virtual humans, including imma, plusticboy, and Ria. In addition to virtual human production, we are actively engaged in research and development of fundamental technologies related to virtual humans, as well as forming strategic partnerships.

Furthermore, we conduct independent research and development on AI-driven character expression and evaluation methods. As of 2025, we have also started offering interactive AI virtual humans.

About OMRON Automation Technology

The OMRON Sysmac platform has been built with the sole purpose of maximizing automation performance. Combining the strengths of open protocols, Sysmac creates robust control architectures while gathering more process data. This balance creates factory control that can be designed, commissioned, and scaled with confidence. The seamless integration of digital twins is a natural progression of a platform that integrates the technology of tomorrow without compromising the performance needed today.

About Omron Automation Americas

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries.

Media Contact

