OMRON Launches New Integrated Autonomous Mobile Robot Solutions with Lifter and Roller Modules from ROEQ

"Manufacturers are adopting AMR technology at a staggering rate and it's never been more important to launch complete, out of the box solutions accelerating production automation projects," says Kyle Hable, Group Product Manager, OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, INC. Post this

OMRON is now launching its new mid-range AMRs, the MD-650 and MD-900 in the U.S. and Canada, with mobile robotic equipment [mobile robotic equipment __title__ mobile robotic equipment] (MRE) from ROEQ, delivering safe and reliable material goods transfer:

TML500/TML750 Lifter is a versatile flat top lifter solution enabling the MD-series to safely pick up, transport, and drop off pallets and cargo up to 510 kg (1120lbs) with the MD-650, and 760 kg (1680lbs) with MD-900. A new ROEQ PR750 Pallet Rack is also available with a space saving Multi Rack option. An optional ROEQ Cargo Sensor Kit provides additional control to ensure goods stay in place on the AMR. The Lifter is available for both U.S. and Euro pallets.

Both modules come with ROEQ Assist software for fast and consistent set up and are compliant with safety standards. A ROEQ cart solution, boosting the payload capacity of the MD-series, will be released later this year.

"We've continued a strong partnership with ROEQ throughout the MD product launch to enable customers the shortest possible return on investment when combining OMRON and ROEQ products," says Hable. "Now, customers can focus on integrating AMR technology into their unique processes more effectively rather than learning the intricacies of AMR project development."

Michael Ejstrup Hansen, Managing Director at ROEQ, highlights his company's partnership with OMRON: "Each company added their unique product know-how, resulting in a synergetic development process where we created a truly seamless experience between MRE and AMR on both the hardware and software side. We are expecting significant market traction with any business needing to optimize internal goods transfer, free up manual labor, and reduce cycle times."

For the lifter solution, the ROEQ Assist software weaves the three building blocks – AMR, lifter module, and pallet rack – into a full solution working as one. The same goes for the roller solution, where AMR, roller module, and the GuardCom System all are configured by the same ROEQ Assist tool. The close integration delivers a smooth setup and installation experience and shows its real strength in daily high and reliable performance, resulting in overall better Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The integrated OMRON/ROEQ solution will have its public U.S. debut at the MODEX show in Atlanta, GA, March 11-14 at ROEQ Booth A10912. Here, attendees can experience the new OMRON MD-650 with the ROEQ TML500 Lifter. Traveling around the show floor is also the ROEQ Cart130 solution for the popular OMRON LD-90X AMR that launched in 2023, enabling the compact AMR to carry 130kg (287lbs). In addition, there will be a ROEQ roller solution demonstrating collection and delivery of cargo to a static conveyor.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is a global industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's about 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at https://automation.omron.com/

About ROEQ

ROEQ develops off-the-shelf equipment for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), designed to optimize automated internal logistic workflows e.g. between storage and production. ROEQ was founded in 2017 and develops, manufactures, and sells its products in over 40 countries through more than 100 distributors.

The ROEQ range of top modules, cart, lifter and roller solutions make it possible for an AMR to safely and reliably transport and transfer loads between workstations with no human involvement. ROEQ equipment is used in manufacturing industries, in supply chain, warehousing and logistics, as well as in the healthcare sector.

