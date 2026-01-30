OMTSE Participates in Davos Roundtable on Equitable AI and the Future of Agriculture

The "From Potential to Impact: Making AI in Agriculture Work" discussion convened leaders from government, philanthropy, technology, and civil society to explore how AI-enabled agricultural technologies can deliver real, equitable outcomes for smallholder farmers. Post this

Representing OMTSE, Co-Founder Apl.de.Ap shared insights from direct engagement with farming communities, emphasizing the importance of technology that is practical, trusted, and accessible at the farmer level. Drawing from OMTSE's on-the-ground experience working with small hold farmers in the Philippines, he highlighted how AI and data-driven tools must be paired with local knowledge, training, and inclusive partnerships in order to translate innovation into real income and long-term resilience.

A central theme of the discussion was the "first mile" of agriculture—the point at which many smallholder farmers remain unrecorded, leaving them out of critical early financing, and excluded from emerging systems of support. Panel participants heavily underscored that without reliable data, equitable access to AI, emerging technologies, and coordinated investment, farmers risk being left behind as food systems modernize.

The Philippines and other geographically complex regions were cited as examples of why responsible digitization is essential. With fragmented landscapes and limited infrastructure, these regions require AI solutions designed for real-world constraints—tools that empower farmers rather than overwhelm them.

OMTSE's work aligns closely with the roundtable's call for cross-sector collaboration, targeted investment, and enabling policy environments that ensure AI and ag-tech serve the communities most exposed to climate and economic risk. As emphasized throughout the session, technology alone is not enough; success depends on partnerships that prioritize trust, human capacity, and farmer agency.

While the conversation took place on a global stage, the work continues on the ground. OMTSE remains committed to building and deploying tools that help smallholder farmers move from invisibility to participation—transforming potential into measurable impact.

Omtse Ventures is a climate venture studio building the infrastructure of a regenerative future. Its portfolio spans carbon measurement, rural connectivity, modular infrastructure, and climate finance. By partnership with ventures like Earth Sama, Omtse advances sovereign-aligned, community-powered solutions for climate impact at scale.

Earth Sama is a modular digital platform enabling community-led carbon credit generation. Independently founded and field-proven, Earth Sama integrates blockchain transparency, smart contract infrastructure, and real-time MRV to support equitable, high-integrity climate finance.

