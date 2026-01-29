OMTSE Presents at Abraham House in Davos on AI Solutions for Underserved Communities

AI-driven tool Earth Sama is designed to onboard smallholder farmers, record their participation, and address real-world challenges they encounter—ensuring tens of thousands are not left out of climate finance or emerging climate, sustainability, and development initiatives. Post this

Underserved farmers in rural provinces of the Philippines and other developing countries are frequently unrecorded and unaccounted for. Without reliable data, these communities are often overlooked and miss critical opportunities for funding, aid, and long-term economic participation, while industry inadvertently loses access to vast swathes of collective land mass. This challenge is particularly pronounced in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, where geography makes traditional data collection difficult—but also makes digitization essential.

By leveraging AI and mobile-first technology, Earth Sama bridges this gap by creating verifiable, inclusive records and provides data access that bring farmers into global systems of support, finance, and accountability.

OMTSE and Abraham House are aligned in their mission to use technology to empower dialogue, scale collaboration, and drive meaningful action—resulting in real income, human dignity, and a thriving planet.

While conversations continue on the global stage, the work remains firmly grounded. OMTSE continues its efforts on the ground, working directly with communities to ensure technology delivers tangible impact where it is needed most.

OMTSE is a climate and culture platform focused on building scalable, technology-enabled solutions to environmental challenges in the Global South, with a primary focus on the Philippines and Southeast Asia. Working across agroforestry, renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing, and data-driven climate infrastructure, OMTSE partners with governments, communities, and the private sector to turn climate action into real economic opportunity.

At the core of OMTSE's work is a belief that climate solutions must benefit the people closest to the problem. Through large-scale initiatives such as multi-hundred-million tree planting programs, intercropping and agroforestry systems, digital farmer identification and tracking, and public-private partnerships, OMTSE helps farmers, cooperatives, and local stakeholders participate meaningfully in global climate markets.

Bridging technology, culture, and impact, OMTSE also uses storytelling, music, and global advocacy to mobilize attention and capital toward climate-positive systems that are transparent, measurable, and built for long-term sustainability.

Earth Sama is a modular digital platform enabling community-led carbon credit generation. Independently founded and field-proven, Earth Sama integrates blockchain transparency, smart contract infrastructure, and real-time MRV to support equitable, high-integrity climate finance.

