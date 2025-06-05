Omtse Ventures and APLFI joins Apl.de.Ap to support the Philippine Coconut Authority in Launching Historic 100 Million Tree Climate Initiative

World's largest coconut-based carbon reforestation effort aims to deliver climate resilience, rural prosperity, and global carbon credit leadership
MANILA, Philippines, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apl.de.Ap, alongside his affiliates Omtse Ventures, a Manila-based climate venture studio, and APLFI, a 501(c)(3), registered in California, have partnered with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) to launch the "100 Million Coconut Trees for the Climate" initiative. Designed as a public-private partnership with community at the core, this groundbreaking effort is expected to become the world's largest single-species reforestation project backed by carbon trading. The initiative will plant 100 million coconut trees across the Philippines, with the potential to significantly increase national coconut production, empower millions of smallholder farmers, and sequester more than 10 million tons of CO₂e annually at tree maturity and throughout its lifespan, through a regenerative agroforestry system that thoughtfully integrates intercropping to enhance both ecological and economic outcomes. The program will serve as a global benchmark for climate-smart, economically inclusive reforestation—and position the Philippines to export a new kind of resource: carbon credits as a civil fruit of national climate leadership.
"I grew up working the land. I know what it means to farm and to hope for something better. This project is about giving our farmers real opportunity" said Apl.de.Ap, Founder of APLFI. "We are investing in the future of the Philippines, starting with those who feed us. We need to recognize them as the rockstars that they are."
The Philippines is among the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, with rising sea levels and extreme weather threatening rural livelihoods. The coconut sector employs millions and remains a vital source of income for smallholder farmers. For decades, the Philippines was the world's leading coconut producer and exporter, known globally for its copra, coconut oil, and derivative products. Over the years, the industry has faced challenges including climate disruption, aging trees, and evolving support systems for farmers—highlighting the need for renewed investment and coordinated revitalization efforts.
"Our work is rooted in community. This initiative brings farmers, scientists, and government together to regenerate land, increase yield, grow livelihoods, and long-term opportunity," said Audie Vergara, Executive Director of APLFI. "This is legacy work."
Today, revitalizing the coconut industry is not only an economic imperative but a climate strategy. By replanting at scale, intercropping for food and income diversity, and integrating carbon markets, this initiative aims to return the Philippines to global prominence—not just as a top coconut exporter, but as a leader in climate-smart agriculture.
"This isn't just about planting trees. It's about embedding carbon infrastructure, rural governance, and generational equity into the land," said Derek Ruth, Partner at Omtse Ventures. "We believe the Philippines can lead—not follow—in national carbon projects."
The Philippine government has made reforestation a national priority, and the PCA's 100 million tree goal is a flagship component of that vision. Through this initiative, APLFI and Omtse are supporting the government's commitment by delivering implementation capacity, technology-enabled MRV systems, climate finance infrastructure, and hands-on support to farmer cooperatives across the country. The program will be aligned with the most current Paris Agreement's Article 6 frameworks, ensuring its future-proofed to meet the rigorous standards of traceability, transparency, and equitable benefit-sharing with farmers and local communities. It reframes the coconut not just as an agricultural staple, but as a symbol of climate resilience and a civil fruit of global collaboration.
