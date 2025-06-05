Omtse Ventures and APLFI joins Apl.de.Ap to support the Philippine Coconut Authority in Launching Historic 100 Million Tree Climate Initiative

"This isn't just about planting trees. It's about embedding carbon infrastructure, rural governance, and generational equity into the land," said Derek Ruth, Partner at Omtse Ventures. "We believe the Philippines can lead—not follow—in national carbon projects." Post this

The Philippines is among the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, with rising sea levels and extreme weather threatening rural livelihoods. The coconut sector employs millions and remains a vital source of income for smallholder farmers. For decades, the Philippines was the world's leading coconut producer and exporter, known globally for its copra, coconut oil, and derivative products. Over the years, the industry has faced challenges including climate disruption, aging trees, and evolving support systems for farmers—highlighting the need for renewed investment and coordinated revitalization efforts.

"Our work is rooted in community. This initiative brings farmers, scientists, and government together to regenerate land, increase yield, grow livelihoods, and long-term opportunity," said Audie Vergara, Executive Director of APLFI. "This is legacy work."

Today, revitalizing the coconut industry is not only an economic imperative but a climate strategy. By replanting at scale, intercropping for food and income diversity, and integrating carbon markets, this initiative aims to return the Philippines to global prominence—not just as a top coconut exporter, but as a leader in climate-smart agriculture.

"This isn't just about planting trees. It's about embedding carbon infrastructure, rural governance, and generational equity into the land," said Derek Ruth, Partner at Omtse Ventures. "We believe the Philippines can lead—not follow—in national carbon projects."

The Philippine government has made reforestation a national priority, and the PCA's 100 million tree goal is a flagship component of that vision. Through this initiative, APLFI and Omtse are supporting the government's commitment by delivering implementation capacity, technology-enabled MRV systems, climate finance infrastructure, and hands-on support to farmer cooperatives across the country. The program will be aligned with the most current Paris Agreement's Article 6 frameworks, ensuring its future-proofed to meet the rigorous standards of traceability, transparency, and equitable benefit-sharing with farmers and local communities. It reframes the coconut not just as an agricultural staple, but as a symbol of climate resilience and a civil fruit of global collaboration.

