On 20th Anniversary of the Iraq War, Zaid Brifkani Releases Waters Under Baghdad, An Exploration of Iraqi Resilience and Transformation Over Four Generations

This is not just a story about survival but also about the power of human connection and resilience in the most challenging times. Tweet this

The book serves as a moving tribute to Baghdad and its inhabitants, encapsulating their journey through the shackles of foreign influence, the iron fist of Saddam Hussein, the destructive reign of ISIS, and finally, the ongoing transformation in the new Iraq.

Faisal's complicated romance with the passionate bookseller, Amani, is a microcosm of the evolving Iraqi society, with their entangled lives charting a course parallel to the nation's history. Together, they bear witness to their homeland's upheavals, embodying the resilience that has come to define the people of Iraq.

"This is not just a story about survival but also about the power of human connection and resilience in the most challenging times," says Brifkani. "Faisal and Amani's journey reflects the collective experience of many Iraqis and showcases their unwavering determination to strive for a better future."

The novel offers readers profound insight into life in Iraq, far from the war-centric lens often applied by the West. As the narrative unfolds, we journey through time, exploring the aftermath of various political regimes and the dawn of a new era in Iraq. Brifkani expertly weaves a tale that illuminates Iraq's turbulent history, shedding light on the enduring spirit of its people.

Waters Under Baghdad addresses critical contemporary themes such as political corruption, the refugee crisis, sectarian challenges, and societal change. Brifkani does not shy away from tackling difficult topics, making it a compelling read explaining the complexities of Iraq's socio-political landscape. As we remember the beginnings of the Iraq War in 2003, Brifkani reminds us of the power of stories to heal, unite, and inspire.

Waters Under Baghdad is now available for purchase online on Amazon.

About Zaid Brifkani:

Dr. Zaid Brifkani is an American physician from Iraqi Kurdish descent. He specializes in dialysis and kidney transplantation with a lifelong passion for writing. His debut novel "The Mountains We Carry" was released in November 2021. He lives in Nashville with his wife and three children.

Growing up in Iraq, Brifkani witnessed many traumatic experiences of war, migration, and political turmoil, which have highlighted his dedication to writing about the negative impact of wars and political struggles.

