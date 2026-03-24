On-demand Coaching for Instructional Coaches and Mentors Now Available Within AI Coach by Edthena

"For the first time, the same reflective coaching cycle that has helped thousands of teachers grow their practice is available to support the coaches themselves." – Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena. Post this

The new AI Coach module, which was co-designed with expert coaches and leaders, mirrors the same reflective coaching cycle used by teachers. Coaches record a coaching conversation with a teacher, then engage in guided self-reflection about what went well and what they'd like to improve. The secure platform then provides personalized feedback and tailored strategies across 13 high-impact coaching skills, such as active listening and synthesizing insights.

"For the first time, the same reflective coaching cycle that has helped thousands of teachers grow their practice is available to support the coaches themselves," said Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena. "Instructional coaches can now continually increase their effectiveness in the same way they support and encourage teachers, without relying on an expensive outside consultant."

The focus skills for coaches are designed to support coaching that follows any of the most popular coaching frameworks like Jim Knight's Impact Cycle, Arthur Costa and Robert Garmston's Cognitive Coaching, Diane Sweeney's Student-Centered Coaching, Elena Aguilar's Transformational Coaching, and Michael Bungay Stanier's The Coaching Habit.

"AI Coach can now support coaches in analyzing coaching conversations, identifying patterns in their mediative behaviors, and refining skills such as paraphrasing, pausing, and posing mediative questions," said Groskin. "For us, this just-in-time support will help our coaches clarify goals, examine assumptions, and intentionally move their practice forward, while preserving the human relationship and trust at the center of Cognitive Coaching."

To learn more about AI Coach by Edthena, visit https://www.edthena.com/professional-development-instructional-coaches/.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Observation Copilot, a tool allowing principals to instantly turn classroom notes into framework-aligned teacher feedback. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards, including the TIME Best Invention, District Administration Top Product Award, Tech & Learning Award of Excellence, and SIIA CODiE Award. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

Media Contact

Christine Lynch, Edthena, 1 4109759638, [email protected], www.edthena.com

SOURCE Edthena